Heidelberg Materials Expands Reach in Central New York with acquisition of Carver Sand & Gravel

This acquisition complements the company’s existing vertically integrated footprint in Central New York and expands its reach into the attractive and growing Capital Region.

Irving, Texas, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Carver Sand & Gravel, the largest aggregates producer in the Albany, New York, area. Included in this acquisition are four quarries, three sand and gravel pits, a trucking business, two asphalt plants, 70 million metric tons of reserves and about 200 employees. Heidelberg Materials and Carver Companies have also agreed on a strategic partnership in the Albany area for land and marine logistics.

Carver Sand & Gravel is an established materials producer based in New York’s Capital Region, a vibrant and diverse area that is close to all major markets of the Northeastern U.S. A recognized tech hub, the Capital Region is also home to 23 higher education institutions and a host of growth industries, including digital innovation development, clean energy and semiconductors. Carver Sand & Gravel sells about 1.8 million metric tons of materials annually with a capacity around 3 million metric tons per year.

“The Carver Sand & Gravel business is a great fit with Heidelberg Materials and further expands our footprint in the eastern portion of the very attractive New York market,” said Matteo Rozzanigo President of the Northeast Region for Heidelberg Materials North America.

“We built Carver Sand and Gravel from scratch into a successful mining operation with a strong market position in our corner of New York,” said Carver Laraway, President and CEO of Carver Companies and the Port of Coeymans. “While this is a big step for our company, partnering with Heidelberg Materials comes with incredible upside for everyone.”

“This latest acquisition is reflective of our continued focus on optimizing our portfolio in core markets and growing our existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are excited about expanding our reach in this growing market and welcoming the Carver Sand & Gravel employees to our North American team.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

