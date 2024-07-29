Jean-François Gagnon joins D-BOX as Senior Vice President





MONTREAL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Gagnon as Senior Vice President. This change is part of efforts to drive D-BOX's growth for the current fiscal year and beyond. He joins D-BOX's management team and will take up his position as of August 12.



With extensive sales expertise in the commercial sector, particularly in the theatrical sector, Mr. Gagnon will be responsible for leading the Corporation's commercial efforts, including developing the sales and partnership strategy for all sectors of activity. He will bring the strategic and operational vision needed for sales to lead D-BOX into its next phase of global growth

“These changes are in line with our strategic direction to accelerate our growth in the commercial sector,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “We are confident that the arrival of Jean-François to our management team will be a major asset in achieving our ambitious goals.”

In addition, D-BOX announces the departure of Karen Mendoza, Vice President of Sales. The Company would like to sincerely thank Ms. Mendoza for her contribution to the development of D-BOX and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Trevor Heisler

Vice President Investor Relations

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

416-500-8061

investors@d-box.com

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in the annual information form to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89eecf43-7456-4d74-b654-a0d60aff267d