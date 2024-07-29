Submit Release
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

JASPER, Ind., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported strong second quarter earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.69 per share. This level of quarterly earnings reflected a linked quarter increase of $1.5 million, or approximately 8% on a per share basis, from 2024 first quarter earnings of $19 million or $0.64 per share.

Second quarter 2024 operating performance was highlighted by a stabilized net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, continued strong credit metrics, growth in most non-interest income categories and controlled non-interest expense. As previously reported, the Company also sold the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, German American Insurance, Inc., during the second quarter, for $40.0 million (or approximately 4x the subsidiary’s 2023 revenue) in an all-cash transaction, resulting in a $27.5 million after-tax gain. In addition, the Company subsequently commenced a restructuring of its securities portfolio by selling securities, representing approximately $375 million in book value, at an after-tax loss of $27.2 million. With its strong second quarter 2024 operating performance, the Company remained well-positioned at the end of second quarter 2024 with continued solid liquidity and strong capital ratios.

The Company views certain non-operating items, like the German American Insurance sale and the restructuring of the securities portfolio, as being unrepresentative of the Company’s core operating performance. As such, the Company generally considers those items as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Nonetheless, as a result of these two transactions, second quarter 2024 net income, on a combined basis, was positively impacted by only $0.3 million.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was relatively stable at 3.34%, compared to linked first quarter 2024 net interest margin of 3.35%, as the earning asset yield increase of 12 basis points mostly kept pace with the funding cost increase of 13 basis points. The cost of funds in the second quarter of 2024 continued to increase at a pace similar to that of first quarter 2024, driven by continued competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace and ongoing re-mixing of the Company’s deposit composition as customers continued to move into time and money market accounts seeking higher yields.

Second quarter 2024 deposits increased approximately $94 million, or approximately 7% on an annualized basis, compared to first quarter 2024. Non-interest-bearing accounts remained at a healthy 27% of total deposits.

During the second quarter of 2024, total loans increased $65 million, or approximately 7% on an annualized basis, with virtually all categories of loans showing growth. The Company’s loan portfolio composition remained diverse with little commercial real estate office concentration. Credit metrics remained strong as non-performing assets were 0.12% of period end assets and non-performing loans totaled 0.18% of period end loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024, compared with the first quarter of 2024, excluding any impact related to the insurance sale and the securities portfolio restructuring, reflected solid growth in most categories, highlighted by an increase in wealth management fees of approximately 12% attributable to increased assets under management and improving capital markets; increased interchange fee income of approximately 8% driven by increased customer card utilization; and increased net gain on sale of loans of approximately 29% driven by higher mortgage sales volume.

Excluding professional fees associated with both the sale of the insurance subsidiary and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland BancCorp, the Company’s operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 remained well-controlled.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, which will be payable on August 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2024.

D. Neil Dauby, German American’s Chairman & CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver a strong second quarter operating performance. In addition, the Company executed on several key strategic initiatives with the sale of its insurance subsidiary and the partial restructuring of our securities portfolio.” In a separate news release, German American also announced today its proposed merger with Heartland BancCorp. Heartland Bank is a premier community bank operating within the high growth markets of Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. Dauby added, “This strategic partnership coupled with our balance sheet repositioning will build on our strong quarterly operating performance and position our Company for improved profitability and future success.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.217 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $105.0 million compared with March 31, 2024 and an increase of $163.7 million compared with June 30, 2023. The increase in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared with both March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was largely related to an increase in total loans and fed funds sold and other short-term investments, partially offset by a decline in the securities portfolio.

Securities available-for-sale declined $165.5 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with March 31, 2024 and declined $226.9 million compared with June 30, 2023. The decline at June 30, 2024 in the available-for-sale securities portfolio compared with the end of the first quarter of 2024 and the end of the second quarter of 2023 was largely the result of the Company’s utilization of cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth in addition to the timing of the sale and reinvestment of proceeds related to the restructuring transaction.

During June 2024, the Company commenced a securities portfolio restructuring transaction whereby available-for-sale securities totaling approximately $375 million in book value were identified to be sold. As of June 30, 2024, $175 million of securities had been sold with the remaining $200 million sold during early July 2024. The tax-equivalent yield on the bonds sold was approximately 3.12% with a duration of approximately 7 years. Approximately $80 million of the proceeds of the securities sold were reinvested as of June 30, 2024. It is anticipated the remainder of the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested back into the securities portfolio.

June 30, 2024 total loans increased $65.3 million, or 7% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2024 and increased $213.8 million, or 6%, compared with June 30, 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with March 31, 2024 was broad-based across most segments of the portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans increased $18.3 million, or 11% on an annualized basis, commercial real estate loans increased $23.6 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans grew $13.0 million, or 13% on an annualized basis, and retail loans grew by $10.4 million, or 5% on an annualized basis.

The composition of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable and diversified over the past several years, including 2024. The portfolio is most heavily concentrated in commercial real estate loans at 54% of the portfolio, followed by commercial and industrial loans at 16% of the portfolio, and agricultural loans at 10% of the portfolio. The Company’s commercial lending is extended to various industries, including multi-family housing and lodging, agribusiness and manufacturing, as well as health care, wholesale, and retail services. The Company’s commercial real estate portfolio has limited exposure to office real estate, with office exposure totaling approximately 4% of the total loan portfolio.

End of Period Loan Balances   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Commercial & Industrial Loans   $ 664,435     $ 646,162     $ 669,137  
Commercial Real Estate Loans     2,172,447       2,148,808       2,021,109  
Agricultural Loans     413,742       400,733       395,466  
Consumer Loans     424,647       421,980       389,440  
Residential Mortgage Loans     368,997       361,236       355,329  
    $ 4,044,268     $ 3,978,919     $ 3,830,481  
                         

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $43.9 million at June 30, 2024, $43.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $44.3 million at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.09% of period-end loans at June 30, 2024, 1.10% of period-end loans at March 31, 2024 and 1.16% of period-end loans at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing assets totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2024, $10.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $12.4 million at June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets represented 0.12% of total assets at June 30, 2024, 0.16% at March 31, 2024 and 0.21% at June 30, 2023. Non-performing loans represented 0.18% of total loans at June 30, 2024, 0.25% at March 31, 2024 and 0.32% at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing Assets          
(dollars in thousands)          
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023
Non-Accrual Loans $ 6,583     $ 9,898     $ 11,423  
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)   706       85       1,000  
Total Non-Performing Loans   7,289       9,983       12,423  
Other Real Estate   33              
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 7,322     $ 9,983     $ 12,423  
           

June 30, 2024 total deposits increased $94.2 million, or 7% on an annualized basis, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased $133.9 million, or 3%, compared with June 30, 2023. The increase at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to seasonal inflows of public entity funds. The Company has continued to see customer movement from both interest bearing and non-interest bearing transactional accounts to time deposits due primarily to a higher interest rate environment. Non-interest bearing deposits have remained relatively stable as a percent of total deposits with June 30, 2024 non-interest deposits totaling 27% of total deposits while non-interest deposits totaled 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 and 30% at June 30, 2023.

End of Period Deposit Balances   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits   $ 1,448,467     $ 1,463,933     $ 1,540,564  
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts     2,984,571       2,918,459       3,056,396  
Time Deposits < $100,000     348,025       328,804       256,504  
Time Deposits > $100,000     532,494       508,151       326,241  
    $ 5,313,557     $ 5,219,347     $ 5,179,705  
                         

At June 30, 2024, the capital levels for the Company and its subsidiary bank, German American Bank (the “Bank”), remained well in excess of the minimum amounts needed for capital adequacy purposes and the Bank’s capital levels met the necessary requirements to be considered well-capitalized.

    6/30/2024
Ratio 		  3/31/2024
Ratio 		  6/30/2023
Ratio
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated     16.78 %     16.57 %     16.06 %
Bank     14.52 %     14.53 %     14.50 %
Tier 1 (Core) Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated     15.19 %     14.97 %     14.50 %
Bank     13.72 %     13.73 %     13.76 %
Common Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital Ratio (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated     14.49 %     14.27 %     13.78 %
Bank     13.72 %     13.73 %     13.76 %
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)            
Consolidated     11.92 %     12.01 %     11.44 %
Bank     10.78 %     11.02 %     10.87 %
                         

Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $20,530,000, or $0.69 per share, an increase of 8% on a per share basis, compared with the first quarter of 2024 net income of $19,022,000, or $0.64 per share, and a decline of 8% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2023 net income of $22,123,000, or $0.75 per share.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was impacted by the previously announced completion of the sale of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary German American Insurance, Inc. (“GAI”) to Hilb Group, an industry-leading insurance broker. The all-cash transaction sale price totaled $40 million, and resulted in an after-tax gain, net of transaction costs, of approximately $27,476,000, or $0.93 per share.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was also impacted by the aforementioned securities portfolio restructuring transaction whereby available securities totaling approximately $375 million in book value were identified to be sold. The approximate loss on these securities totaled $34,893,000, $27,189,000 after tax, or $0.92 per share, and was included in earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary Average Balance Sheet
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
                                     
    Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
Assets                                    
Federal Funds Sold and Other                                    
Short-term Investments   $ 180,595   $ 2,383   5.31 %   $ 22,903   $ 299   5.25 %   $ 54,228   $ 660   4.88 %
Securities     1,505,807     11,224   2.98 %     1,595,700     11,537   2.89 %     1,667,871     12,094   2.90 %
Loans and Leases     4,022,612     59,496   5.95 %     3,972,232     58,067   5.88 %     3,787,436     52,350   5.54 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   $ 5,709,014   $ 73,103   5.14 %   $ 5,590,835   $ 69,903   5.02 %   $ 5,509,535   $ 65,104   4.74 %
                                     
Liabilities                                    
Demand Deposit Accounts   $ 1,421,710           $ 1,426,239           $ 1,545,455        
IB Demand, Savings, and                                    
MMDA Accounts   $ 3,049,511   $ 14,006   1.85 %   $ 2,969,755   $ 12,823   1.74 %   $ 3,118,225   $ 10,035   1.29 %
Time Deposits     881,880     9,379   4.28 %     806,976     8,166   4.07 %     546,982     3,322   2.44 %
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings     182,960     2,221   4.88 %     196,348     2,275   4.66 %     177,146     1,899   4.30 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 4,114,351   $ 25,606   2.50 %   $ 3,973,079   $ 23,264   2.36 %   $ 3,842,353   $ 15,256   1.59 %
                                     
Cost of Funds           1.80 %           1.67 %           1.11 %
Net Interest Income       $ 47,497           $ 46,639           $ 49,848    
Net Interest Margin           3.34 %           3.35 %           3.63 %
                                           

During the second quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $45,971,000, an increase of $977,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 net interest income of $44,994,000 and a decline of $2,287,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 net interest income of $48,258,000.

The increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a higher level of average earning assets and a relatively stable net interest margin. The higher level of earning assets during the second quarter of 2024 was driven by both loan growth and a higher level of other short-term investments driven by a seasonal increase in deposits. The decline in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a decline in the Company’s net interest margin.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 3.34% compared with 3.35% in the first quarter of 2024 and 3.63% in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was largely driven by an increase in the cost of funds. The cost of funds has continued to move higher over the past year, including the second quarter of 2024, due to competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, customers actively looking for yield opportunities within and outside the banking industry, and a continued shift in the Company’s deposit composition to a higher level of time deposits.

The previously described securities portfolio restructuring transaction did not have a meaningful impact on the second quarter of 2024 net interest income or net interest margin as the transaction commenced in the latter part of June 2024. The Company expects the securities restructuring to result in an improved yield of approximately 2%, on a tax-equivalent basis, on the securities sold compared with the reinvestment of the proceeds into the securities portfolio.

The Company’s net interest margin and net interest income have been impacted by accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $275,000 during the second quarter of 2024, $360,000 during the first quarter of 2024 and $716,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 2 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024, 3 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 and 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $625,000 compared with a provision of $900,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and a provision for credit losses of $550,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $433,000, or 4 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $911,000, or 9 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the first quarter of 2024 and compared with $599,000, or 6 basis points, of average loans during the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $18,923,000, an increase of $3,101,000 or 20%, compared with the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $4,027,000, or 27%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2024 non-interest income was positively impacted by approximately $38,323,000 related to the net proceeds of the sale of the GAI assets and negatively impacted by $34,893,000 related to the net loss recognized on the securities restructuring transaction.

  Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income 6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023
(dollars in thousands)          
           
Wealth Management Fees $ 3,783     $ 3,366     $ 2,912  
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   3,093       2,902       2,883  
Insurance Revenues   1,506       2,878       2,130  
Company Owned Life Insurance   525       441       429  
Interchange Fee Income   4,404       4,087       4,412  
Other Operating Income   39,536       1,362       1,462  
Subtotal   52,847       15,036       14,228  
Net Gains on Sales of Loans   969       751       630  
Net Gains (Losses) on Securities   (34,893 )     35       38  
Total Non-interest Income $ 18,923     $ 15,822     $ 14,896  
                       

Wealth management fees increased $417,000, or 12%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $871,000, or 30%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to increased assets under management due to healthy capital markets and strong new business results compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023.

Insurance revenues declined $1,372,000, or 48%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with the first quarter of 2024 and declined $624,000, or 29%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was the result of the sale of the assets of GAI effective June 1, 2024, with only two months of revenue being recognized by the Company during the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the second quarter of 2024 was lower than the first quarter of 2024 due to contingency revenue of $4,000 during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $391,000 during the first quarter of 2024. Typically, the majority of contingency revenue is recognized during the first quarter of the year.

Interchange fee income increased $317,000, or 8%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and remained relatively flat declining $8,000, or less than 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was largely related to a seasonally higher level of customer transaction volume.

Other operating income increased $38,174,000 during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $38,074,000 compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 non-interest income compared to both periods was the result of the approximately $38,323,000 in net proceeds of the sale of the GAI assets during the second quarter of 2024.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $218,000, or 29%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $339,000, or 54%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was largely related to a higher volume of sales. Loan sales totaled $33.0 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $24.0 million during the first quarter of 2024 and $24.8 million during the second quarter of 2023.

The net loss on securities during the second quarter of 2024 totaled $34,893,000 related to the net loss recognized on the securities restructuring transaction previously discussed.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $37,674,000, an increase of $936,000, or 3%, compared with the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1,948,000, or 5%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest expenses during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of professional fees related to the GAI asset sale and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland”), which totaled approximately $1,904,000.

  Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense 6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023
(dollars in thousands)          
           
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 20,957     $ 21,178     $ 20,103  
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense   3,487       3,804       3,443  
FDIC Premiums   710       729       687  
Data Processing Fees   3,019       2,811       2,803  
Professional Fees   3,462       1,595       1,614  
Advertising and Promotion   909       1,138       1,261  
Intangible Amortization   532       578       734  
Other Operating Expenses   4,598       4,905       5,081  
Total Non-interest Expense $ 37,674     $ 36,738     $ 35,726  
                       

Salaries and benefits declined $221,000, or 1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $854,000, or 4%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a lower level of full-time equivalent employees resulting from the sale of the assets of GAI during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and benefits for the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023 was primarily related to an increase in costs of incentive compensation plans.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense declined $317,000, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $44,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to lower property tax assessments and lower seasonal utilities costs.

Data processing fees increased $208,000, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $216,000, or 8%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 was largely driven by costs associated with enhancements to the Company’s digital banking systems.

Professional fees increased $1,867,000, or 117%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $1,848,000, or 115%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the professional fees associated with the sale of assets of GAI and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland totaling $1,904,000.

Advertising and promotion expense declined $229,000, or 20%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $352,000, or 28%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the timing of sponsorships and contributions to organizations within the Company’s markets.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 74 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

The proposed merger of Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland”) with and into German American Bancorp, Inc. (“German American”) will be submitted to both the German American and Heartland shareholders for their consideration. In connection with the proposed merger, German American will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that will include a joint proxy statement for German American and Heartland and a prospectus for German American and other relevant documents concerning the proposed merger. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE CORRESPONDING JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, TOGETHER WITH ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You will be able to obtain a copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus once filed, as well as other filings containing information about German American, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) or by accessing German American’s website (http://www.germanamerican.com) under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under the heading “Financial Information”. Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Bradley C. Arnett, Investor Relations, German American Bancorp, Inc., 711 Main Street, Box 810, Jasper, Indiana 47546, telephone 812-482-1314 or to Jennifer Eckert, Investor Relations, Heartland BancCorp, 430 North Hamilton Road, Whitehall, Ohio 43213, telephone 614-337-4600.

German American and Heartland and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of German American and Heartland in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of German American is set forth in the proxy statement for German American’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on March 21, 2024, which information has been updated by German American from time to time in subsequent filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Heartland will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger. Additional information about the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may also be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to German American’s goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding German American’s business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of German American’s loan and investment portfolios; and the expected timing and benefits of the Merger, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, and accretion/dilution to reported earnings that may be realized from the Merger; and estimates of German American’s risks and future costs and benefits, whether with respect to the Merger or otherwise.

Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in this press release. Factors that could cause actual experience to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release include:

  1. changes in interest rates and the timing and magnitude of any such changes;
  2. unfavorable economic conditions, including a prolonged period of inflation, and the resulting adverse impact on, among other things, credit quality;
  3. the soundness of other financial institutions and general investor sentiment regarding the stability of financial institutions;
  4. changes in our liquidity position;
  5. the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks;
  6. changes in competitive conditions;
  7. the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of asset/liability management strategies or of mergers and acquisitions and other business initiatives and strategies;
  8. changes in customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices;
  9. changes in fiscal, monetary and tax policies;
  10. changes in financial and capital markets;
  11. capital management activities, including possible future sales of new securities, or possible repurchases or redemptions by German American of outstanding debt or equity securities;
  12. risks of expansion through acquisitions and mergers, such as unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, unexpected attrition of the customer base or employee base of the acquired institution or branches, and difficulties in integration of the acquired operations;   
  13. factors driving credit losses on investments;
  14. the impact, extent and timing of technological changes;
  15. potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities;
  16. litigation liabilities, including related costs, expenses, settlements and judgments, or the outcome of matters before regulatory agencies, whether pending or commencing in the future;
  17. actions of the Federal Reserve Board;
  18. changes in accounting principles and interpretations;
  19. potential increases of federal deposit insurance premium expense, and possible future special assessments of FDIC premiums, either industry wide or specific to German American’s banking subsidiary;
  20. actions of the regulatory authorities under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and other possible legislative and regulatory actions and reforms;
  21. impacts resulting from possible amendments or revisions to the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder, or to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations;
  22. the continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration and payment of cash dividends;
  23. with respect to the Merger: (i) failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), or the failure of either company to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; and (iii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, or unexpected attrition of the customer base of the acquired institution or branches, or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where German American and Heartland do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events; and
  24. other risk factors expressly identified in German American’s cautionary language included under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risk” and “Risk Factors” in German American’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by German American with the SEC.

Such statements reflect our views with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity of German American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. It is intended that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
           
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
ASSETS          
Cash and Due from Banks $ 70,418     $ 52,839     $ 78,223  
Short-term Investments   259,401       71,131       62,948  
Investment Securities   1,374,165       1,539,623       1,601,062  
           
Loans Held-for-Sale   15,419       10,325       8,239  
           
Loans, Net of Unearned Income   4,037,127       3,971,910       3,826,009  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (43,946 )     (43,754 )     (44,266 )
Net Loans   3,993,181       3,928,156       3,781,743  
           
Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock   14,530       14,630       14,856  
Premises and Equipment   105,651       106,030       112,629  
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets   184,095       186,022       188,130  
Other Assets   200,063       203,173       205,439  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,216,923     $ 6,111,929     $ 6,053,269  
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,448,467     $ 1,463,933     $ 1,540,564  
Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts   2,984,571       2,918,459       3,056,396  
Time Deposits   880,519       836,955       582,745  
Total Deposits   5,313,557       5,219,347       5,179,705  
           
Borrowings   166,644       191,810       227,484  
Other Liabilities   48,901       45,518       43,515  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,529,102       5,456,675       5,450,704  
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Common Stock and Surplus   420,434       419,520       418,033  
Retained Earnings   485,256       472,689       433,384  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (217,869 )     (236,955 )     (248,852 )
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   687,821       655,254       602,565  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,216,923     $ 6,111,929     $ 6,053,269  
           
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,679,248       29,669,019       29,572,783  
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1) $ 16.97     $ 15.82     $ 14.01  
           
(1) Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders’ Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.
 


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                   
Consolidated Statements of Income
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
INTEREST INCOME                  
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 59,230     $ 57,826     $ 52,202     $ 117,056     $ 101,263  
Interest on Short-term Investments   2,383       299       660       2,682       1,005  
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities   9,964       10,133       10,652       20,097       21,735  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   71,577       68,258       63,514       139,835       124,003  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on Deposits   23,385       20,989       13,357       44,374       22,328  
Interest on Borrowings   2,221       2,275       1,899       4,496       4,408  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   25,606       23,264       15,256       48,870       26,736  
                   
NET INTEREST INCOME   45,971       44,994       48,258       90,965       97,267  
Provision for Credit Losses   625       900       550       1,525       1,650  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   45,346       44,094       47,708       89,440       95,617  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Net Gains on Sales of Loans   969       751       630       1,720       1,217  
Net Gains (Losses) on Securities   (34,893 )     35       38       (34,858 )     40  
Other Non-interest Income   52,847       15,036       14,228       67,883       28,606  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   18,923       15,822       14,896       34,745       29,863  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and Benefits   20,957       21,178       20,103       42,135       41,949  
Other Non-interest Expenses   16,717       15,560       15,623       32,277       31,393  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   37,674       36,738       35,726       74,412       73,342  
                   
Income before Income Taxes   26,595       23,178       26,878       49,773       52,138  
Income Tax Expense   6,065       4,156       4,755       10,221       9,208  
                   
NET INCOME $ 20,530     $ 19,022     $ 22,123     $ 39,552     $ 42,930  
                   
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.75     $ 1.33     $ 1.45  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.75     $ 1.33     $ 1.45  
                   
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,667,770       29,599,491       29,573,042       29,633,631       29,540,425  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,667,770       29,599,491       29,573,042       29,633,631       29,540,425  
                                       


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                       
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
  Annualized Return on Average Assets     1.32 %     1.25 %     1.47 %     1.28 %     1.42 %
  Annualized Return on Average Equity     12.64 %     11.58 %     14.66 %     12.11 %     14.52 %
  Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)     17.67 %     16.17 %     21.32 %     16.92 %     21.34 %
  Net Interest Margin     3.34 %     3.35 %     3.63 %     3.34 %     3.66 %
  Efficiency Ratio (2)     36.66 %     57.92 %     54.08 %     44.77 %     55.09 %
  Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets (3)     1.31 %     1.50 %     1.51 %     1.40 %     1.57 %
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
  Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans     0.04 %     0.09 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.08 %
  Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans     1.09 %     1.10 %     1.16 %        
  Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.21 %        
  Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans     0.18 %     0.25 %     0.32 %        
  Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans     0.32 %     0.29 %     0.29 %        
                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA                    
  Average Assets   $ 6,230,676     $ 6,102,370     $ 6,034,900     $ 6,166,523     $ 6,056,393  
  Average Earning Assets   $ 5,709,014     $ 5,590,835     $ 5,509,535     $ 5,649,925     $ 5,529,510  
  Average Total Loans   $ 4,022,612     $ 3,972,232     $ 3,787,436     $ 3,997,422     $ 3,780,650  
  Average Demand Deposits   $ 1,421,710     $ 1,426,239     $ 1,545,455     $ 1,423,975     $ 1,590,544  
  Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 4,114,351     $ 3,973,079     $ 3,842,353     $ 4,043,715     $ 3,829,382  
  Average Equity   $ 649,886     $ 656,781     $ 603,666     $ 653,334     $ 591,183  
                       
  Period End Non-performing Assets (4)   $ 7,322     $ 9,983     $ 12,423          
  Period End Non-performing Loans (5)   $ 7,289     $ 9,983     $ 12,423          
  Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due (6)   $ 12,766     $ 11,485     $ 11,045          
                       
  Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income   $ 47,497     $ 46,639     $ 49,848     $ 94,136     $ 100,554  
  Net Charge-offs during Period   $ 433     $ 911     $ 599     $ 1,344     $ 1,552  
                       
(1) Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles.
(2) Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense less Intangible Amortization divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax-equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income less Net Gains (Losses) on Securities.
(3) Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income.
(4) Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned.
(5) Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more.
(6) Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.
                       

For additional information, contact:
D. Neil Dauby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M Rust, President and Chief Financial Officer
(812) 482-1314


Primary Logo

