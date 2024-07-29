Submit Release
Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.1 Million, or $2.50 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2024; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 Per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 5.0% to $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and remained relatively unchanged compared to $5.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, net income increased 9.4% to $10.2 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, compared to $9.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2024. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland’s second quarter and year-to-date 2024 earnings were strong, fueled by moderate loan and deposit growth generated in our market footprints in Columbus and Greater Cincinnati,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Net loan balances increased steadily during the second quarter, largely due to lighter production related to our efforts to slow down loan production near the end of 2023. Despite stiff competition in our markets, we continue to focus on maintaining strong credit quality metrics, while remaining disciplined on loan pricing, with newly funded loans having a weighted rate of 7.74% during the second quarter.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2024)

  • Net income was $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $800,000 for the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.31%, compared to 3.37% in the preceding quarter and 3.61% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) were $18.0 million, compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.08%, compared to 1.10% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.47%, compared to 14.19% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 1.3% during the quarter to $1.53 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.51 billion three months earlier.
  • Total deposits increased 1.0% during the quarter to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.63 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.13% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value increased 12.1% to $76.81 per share, compared to $68.54 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 6.3% to $1.92 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.81 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.3% compared to three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 92.8% at March 31, 2024, and 95.5% at June 30, 2023.

Securities increased 31.0% to $233.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $178.0 million a year earlier, and increased 4.8% compared to $222.6 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 12.1% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.9% three months prior and 9.9% a year ago.

“We continue to focus on growing the investment portfolio, increasing our asset based liquidity during the quarter to 10.86% of assets, compared to 6.98% a year earlier, which has been a strategic focus over the past year,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Average earning assets increased to $1.80 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.78 billion in the first quarter of 2024, and $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.87% in the second quarter of 2024, up seven basis points from 5.80% in the preceding quarter, and up 48 basis points from 5.39% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Net loan growth picked up modestly during the second quarter, increasing $19.5 million compared to the prior quarter end,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “While loan demand picked up during the second quarter, we remain disciplined with loan pricing which is resulting in controlled slower growth.”

Net loans increased 1.3% to $1.53 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023. Commercial loans increased 1.7% from year ago levels to $180.0 million, and comprise 11.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 6.4% to $291.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to a year ago, and comprise 18.8% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased modestly to $495.5 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.0% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 1.9% from year-ago levels to $505.0 million and represent 32.6% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 21.6% from year-ago levels to $59.0 million and represent 3.8% of total loans, while consumer loans decreased 4.7% from year-ago levels to $18.9 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, a 1.0% increase compared to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2024, and an $87.1 million, or 5.6% increase, compared to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023. “Average deposits increased $30.5 million, or 1.9%, to $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth primarily in CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “We are focused on maintaining client relationships while making sure we are being selective with deposit pricing.”

At June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 10.3% compared to a year ago and represented 25.2% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased modestly compared to a year ago and represented 40.9% of total deposits; and CDs increased 33.2% compared to a year ago and comprised 33.8% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.61% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.45% in the first quarter of 2024 and 1.76% in the second quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased 2.4% to $167.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $163.8 million three months earlier and increased 11.0% compared to $151.1 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2024, Heartland’s tangible book value was $76.81 per share compared to $74.88 at March 31, 2024, and $68.54 at June 30, 2023.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.12% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.09% at March 31, 2024, and 7.70% at June 30, 2023.

Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of June 30, 2024, including a $220 million line of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank, as well as additional credit lines of $120 million. Nearly 71% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of June 30, 2024.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2024, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.08% and a ROATCE of 13.47%, compared to 1.09% and 13.59%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and 1.10% and 14.19%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 1.7% to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased modestly compared to $14.9 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, net interest income decreased 2.4% to $29.6 million, compared to $30.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 2.4% decrease compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues were $36.0 million, compared to $36.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.31% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.37% in the preceding quarter and 3.61% in the second quarter of 2023. “Similar to the prior quarter, the largest driver in our net interest margin decline during the quarter was the shift in noninterest bearing DDA balances into higher yielding deposit accounts. Fortunately, noninterest DDA balances still comprise a large portion of our total deposit mix, representing 25.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2024,” said Almendinger.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2024.*

Provision for Credit Losses

Due to pristine credit quality, low net loan charge offs, modest loan growth and economic forecast improvement within the CECL model, Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to no provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, and a $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023.

*As of March 31, 2024, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 175 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.14%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 5.3% to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 3.0% compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 8.4% to $645,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $704,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 24.5% compared to $518,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2024, noninterest income increased 5.7% to $6.3 million, compared to $6.0 million in the first six months of 2023.

“We experienced stabilization on the fee income side during the quarter, and improvement compared to the linked quarter, with serviced mortgage loans reaching an all-time high of $385 million,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and a modest increase compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits expense decreased to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in both the preceding quarter and in the second quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $23.5 million, compared to $23.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

“Salary and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, were lower in part due to lower incentive compensation from muted loan growth and fewer full-time employees,” said Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 65.3%, compared to 65.5% for the preceding quarter and 63.5% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2024, Heartland recorded $1.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.5%, compared to $1.1 million, or 18.1%, in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million, or 18.3%, in the second quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

“Our overall credit quality metrics continue to remain pristine, with minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio,” said McComb.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $19.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $18.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, a year ago. As of June 30, 2024, the ACL represented 1,135% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 985% three months earlier and 789% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $2.2 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled 12 loans with an average balance of approximately $131,000. There was $513,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2024, compared to $149,000 at March 31, 2024, and zero at June 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $291,000 at June 30, 2024, compared to $30,000 in net loan charge-offs at March 31, 2024, and $43,000 in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2023.

There were no other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets on the books at June 30, 2024, or at March 31, 2024. This compared to $5,000 in other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.10%, at March 31, 2024, and $2.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; and (6) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.




Heartland BancCorp      
Quarterly Financial Summary      
                             
    Three Months Ended      
Earnings and dividends: Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023      
  Interest income $ 26,190   $ 25,626   $ 25,195   $ 24,194   $ 22,476        
  Interest expense   11,408     10,764     9,807     8,928     7,437        
  Net interest income   14,782     14,862     15,388     15,266     15,039        
  Provision for credit losses   -     -     550     500     800        
  Noninterest income   3,212     3,119     3,217     3,232     3,390        
  Noninterest expense   11,753     11,775     11,632     11,975     11,695        
  Provision for income taxes   1,154     1,124     1,135     1,091     1,088        
  Net income   5,087     5,082     5,288     4,932     4,846        
                             
Share data:                          
  Basic earnings per share $ 2.52   $ 2.52   $ 2.62   $ 2.45   $ 2.41        
  Diluted earnings per share   2.50     2.51     2.61     2.43     2.39        
  Dividends declared per share   0.76     0.76     0.76     0.76     0.76        
  Book value per share   83.19     81.28     80.66     74.24     75.02        
  Tangible book value per share   76.81     74.88     74.23     67.78     68.54        
                             
  Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized   2,106,879     2,105,737     2,105,737     2,105,737     2,105,237        
  Treasury shares   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )      
  Common shares, net   2,016,267     2,015,125     2,015,125     2,015,125     2,014,625        
  Average common shares outstanding, net   2,015,627     2,015,125     2,015,125     2,014,936     2,013,607        
                             
Balance sheet - average balances:                          
  Loans receivable, net $ 1,524,818   $ 1,519,946   $ 1,520,331   $ 1,498,257   $ 1,465,920        
  Earning assets   1,795,555     1,776,073     1,749,160     1,718,549     1,672,994        
  Goodwill & intangible assets   12,888     12,934     12,982     13,031     13,077        
  Total assets   1,899,413     1,878,171     1,854,191     1,822,084     1,772,998        
  Demand deposits   437,524     453,581     476,992     473,373     467,301        
  Deposits   1,670,394     1,639,911     1,622,335     1,598,495     1,553,882        
  Borrowings   47,225     58,938     60,857     51,856     49,965        
  Shareholders' equity   164,744     163,283     152,393     152,720     150,017        
                             
Ratios:                          
  Return on average assets   1.08 %   1.09 %   1.13 %   1.07 %   1.10 %      
  Return on average equity   12.42 %   12.52 %   13.77 %   12.81 %   12.96 %      
  Return on average tangible common equity   13.47 %   13.59 %   15.05 %   14.01 %   14.19 %      
  Yield on earning assets   5.87 %   5.80 %   5.71 %   5.59 %   5.39 %      
  Cost of deposits   2.61 %   2.45 %   2.21 %   2.05 %   1.76 %      
  Cost of funds   2.67 %   2.55 %   2.31 %   2.15 %   1.86 %      
  Net interest margin   3.31 %   3.37 %   3.49 %   3.52 %   3.61 %      
  Efficiency ratio   65.33 %   65.49 %   62.52 %   64.74 %   63.46 %      
                             
Asset quality:                          
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.08 %   0.01 %   0.08 %   0.01 %   0.01 %      
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.13 %   0.13 %   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.14 %      
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.11 %   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.11 %   0.12 %      
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.15 %   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.13 %   1.13 %      
  ACL + UCL to gross loans   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.25 %   1.26 %   1.24 %      
                             



Heartland BancCorp    
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
                 
                                   
Assets Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023    
  Cash and due from $ 14,292     $ 18,314     $ 16,750     $ 20,993     $ 16,304      
  Interest bearing deposits   31,419       15,717       19,932       24,222       20,017      
  Interest bearing time deposits   -       -       -       -       -      
  Available-for-sale securities   233,270       222,609       211,130       179,817       178,031      
  Held-to-maturity securities   0       0       0       5       5      
                                   
  Loans held for sale   2,855       2,210       1,145       1,706       2,748      
                                   
  Commercial   179,961       166,413       172,658       169,405       176,972      
  CRE (Owner occupied)   291,107       293,542       295,996       277,092       273,526      
  CRE (Non Owner occupied)   495,466       489,709       501,056       502,012       490,900      
  1-4 Family   504,959       507,374       508,826       499,953       495,578      
  Home Equity   59,011       54,178       51,697       52,466       48,542      
  Consumer   18,916       18,859       18,974       19,857       19,848      
  Allowance for credit losses   (17,813 )     (17,897 )     (17,928 )     (17,143 )     (17,063 )    
     Net Loans   1,531,607       1,512,178       1,531,279       1,503,642       1,488,303      
                                   
  Premises and equipment   33,039       33,298       33,649       33,586       31,919      
  Nonmarketable equity securities   6,943       6,941       6,866       6,863       6,635      
  Mortgage servicing rights, net   3,473       3,384       3,373       3,346       3,208      
  Foreclosed assets held for sale   0       0       10       0       5      
  Goodwill   12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388      
  Intangible Assets   475       517       565       613       661      
  Deferred income taxes   7,213       6,662       7,087       8,323       6,702      
  Life insurance assets   20,675       20,545       20,315       20,140       20,020      
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   22,483       22,429       18,661       19,148       18,744      
            Total assets $ 1,920,132     $ 1,877,192     $ 1,883,150     $ 1,834,792     $ 1,805,690      
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                
   Liabilities                                
  Deposits                                
  Demand $ 414,829     $ 419,864     $ 487,631     $ 454,764     $ 462,232      
  Saving, NOW and money market   673,674       705,942       711,198       695,106       677,833      
  Time   556,690       502,848       443,772       429,480       418,046      
            Total deposits   1,645,193       1,628,654       1,642,601       1,579,350       1,558,111      
  Repurchase agreements   6,295       4,472       4,583       4,446       4,594      
  FHLB Advances   59,000       38,000       31,000       56,000       50,000      
  Subordinated debt   24,055       24,044       24,034       24,024       24,213      
  Interest payable and other liabilities   17,849       18,228       18,400       21,377       17,635      
            Total liabilities   1,752,392       1,713,398       1,720,618       1,685,197       1,654,553      
                                   
   Shareholders' Equity                                
  Common stock, without par value   63,002       62,797       62,725       62,615       62,473      
  Retained earnings   127,174       123,617       120,064       116,306       112,904      
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)   (17,442 )     (17,626 )     (15,263 )     (24,332 )     (19,246 )    
  Treasury stock at Cost, Common   (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )    
            Total shareholders' equity   167,740       163,794       162,532       149,595       151,137      
            Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,920,132     $ 1,877,192     $ 1,883,150     $ 1,834,792     $ 1,805,690      
                                   
                                   
                                   



Heartland BancCorp    
Consolidated Statements of Income    
                                   
    Three Months Ended    
Interest Income Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023    
  Loans $ 23,381     $ 23,015     $ 22,850     $ 22,080   $ 20,609    
  Securities                                
  Taxable   1,744       1,637       1,374       1,173     928    
  Tax-exempt   677       657       629       619     596    
  Other   388       317       342       322     343    
       Total interest income   26,190       25,626       25,195       24,194     22,476    
Interest Expense                                
  Deposits   10,832       10,006       9,017       8,272     6,837    
  Borrowings   576       758       790       656     600    
       Total interest expense   11,408       10,764       9,807       8,928     7,437    
Net Interest Income   14,782       14,862       15,388       15,266     15,039    
Provision for Credit Losses   -       -       550       500     800    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   14,782       14,862       14,838       14,766     14,239    
Noninterest income                                
  Service charges   1,011       952       1,002       1,020     1,015    
  Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR   645       518       734       708     704    
  Loan servicing fees, net   396       494       354       408     337    
  Title insurance income   231       210       214       196     311    
  Increase in cash value of life insurance   130       230       175       120     117    
  Other   799       715       738       780     906    
       Total noninterest income   3,212       3,119       3,217       3,232     3,390    
Noninterest Expense                                
  Salaries and employee benefits   7,064       7,300       7,430       7,393     7,252    
  Net occupancy and equipment expense   1,145       1,106       1,052       1,057     1,055    
  Software and data processing fees   1,158       1,156       1,163       1,205     1,069    
  Professional fees   496       233       242       225     288    
  Marketing expense   303       310       320       271     309    
  State financial institution tax   293       292       260       259     259    
  FDIC insurance premiums   234       284       299       341     298    
  Other   1,060       1,094       866       1,224     1,165    
       Total noninterest expense   11,753       11,775       11,632       11,975     11,695    
Income before Income Tax   6,241       6,206       6,423       6,023     5,934    
Provision for Income Taxes   1,154       1,124       1,135       1,091     1,088    
Net Income $ 5,087     $ 5,082     $ 5,288     $ 4,932   $ 4,846    
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.52     $ 2.52     $ 2.62     $ 2.45   $ 2.41    
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.50     $ 2.51     $ 2.61     $ 2.43   $ 2.39    
                                   
                                   



Heartland BancCorp      
Consolidated Statements of Income      
                   
    Six Months Ended      
Interest Income Jun. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2023      
  Loans $ 46,396   $ 39,494      
  Securities                
  Taxable   3,381     1,773      
  Tax-exempt   1,334     1,194      
  Other   705     536      
       Total interest income   51,816     42,997      
Interest Expense                
  Deposits   20,838     11,401      
  Borrowings   1,334     1,216      
       Total interest expense   22,172     12,617      
Net Interest Income   29,644     30,380      
Provision for Credit Losses   -     1,550      
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
 		  29,644     28,830      
Noninterest income                
  Service charges   1,963     1,990      
  Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR   1,163     930      
  Loan servicing fees, net   890     768      
  Title insurance income   441     482      
  Increase in cash value of life insurance   360     231      
  Other   1,514     1,590      
       Total noninterest income   6,331     5,991      
Noninterest Expense                
  Salaries and employee benefits   14,364     14,735      
  Net occupancy and equipment expense   2,251     2,122      
  Software and data processing fees   2,314     2,094      
  Professional fees   729     554      
  Marketing expense   613     608      
  State financial institution tax   585     520      
  FDIC insurance premiums   518     526      
  Other   2,154     2,286      
       Total noninterest expense   23,528     23,445      
Income before Income Tax   12,447     11,376      
Provision for Income Taxes   2,278     2,080      
Net Income $ 10,169   $ 9,296      
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 5.04   $ 4.62      
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.01   $ 4.58      
                   



Heartland BancCorp
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)            
             
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:    
    Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)   $ 1,569   $ 1,817   $ 1,621   $ 1,942   $ 2,163  
Nonaccrual restructured loans     -     -     -     -     -  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     513     149     468     146     -  
Total non-performing loans     2,082     1,966     2,089     2,088     2,163  
             
OREO and other non-performing assets     -     -     10     -     5  
Total non-performing assets   $ 2,082   $ 1,966   $ 2,099   $ 2,088   $ 2,168  
             
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.13 %   0.13 %   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.14 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11 %   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.11 %   0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     1.15 %   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.13 %   1.13 %
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans     0.08 %   0.10 %   0.09 %   0.13 %   0.11 %
ACL + UCL to gross loans     1.23 %   1.27 %   1.25 %   1.26 %   1.24 %
             
Performing restructured loans (RC-C)   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
             
Net charge-offs quarter ending   $ 291   $ 30   $ 318   $ 47   $ 43  
             

