SolarAmerica Named 2024 Top Solar Sales Partner, Expands Reach Across 16 States
SolarAmerica is recognized for exceptional sales performance, experienced professionals, and commitment to quality products and customer satisfaction.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power World's annual Top Solar Contractors List ranked SolarAmerica number 1 in the Sales Partner category. The company installed 12,941 kilowatts of solar power across 16 states in 2023 – more than any other sales partner company.
SolarAmerica is a leading solar sales and renewable energy company in North America. The company has a team of experienced and certified solar sales professionals who can help customers design and install a solar system that meets their needs. SolarAmerica is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality solar products and services.
Here are some of the reasons why Solar America was named the 2024 Top Solar Sales Partners:
Strong sales performance: Solar America installed more solar power than any other sales partner company in 2023.
Experienced and certified sales professionals: Solar America has a team of experienced and certified solar sales professionals who can help customers design and install a solar system that meets their needs.
High-quality solar products and services: Solar America offers a wide range of high-quality solar products and services, including solar panels, inverters, batteries, and installation.
Commitment to customer satisfaction: Solar America is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality solar products and services.
About SolarAmerica
SolarAmerica's mission is to make the transition to solar energy seamless and accessible. Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, the company has extensive experience and a diversified portfolio of residential and solar storage solutions. Their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility sets them apart as an industry leader.
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
