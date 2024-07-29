Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,834 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Highlights from the 2024 second quarter results include the following:

  • Second quarter 2024 net income of $605,000, or $0.26 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2023 net income of $3.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share.
  • Net interest income of $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Noninterest expense of $8.2 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023.
  • Return on average assets of 0.47% for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, compared to 3.05% for the same period in 2023.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 2.89% for the three-month period ending June 30, 2024 compared to 19.84% for the same period in 2023.

Quarter-over-quarter results between the second quarter of 2024 and the same period in 2023 were somewhat skewed by several unusual items positively impacting the second quarter of 2023 and merger-related expenses associated with the proposed merger with Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”) negatively impacting the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2023, the sale of the Bank’s ownership interest in West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”) resulted in a pretax gain of about $366,000, and an exit from the Bank’s hemp-related business line resulted in a pretax gain of about $464,000. Conversely, the Company recorded $681,000 in pre-tax, merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $61,000 during the 2023 second quarter. In addition, due to the uneven nature of large USDA closings, government guaranteed lending revenue decreased by $2.3 million in the 2024 second quarter compared to the 2023 second quarter. The anticipated closing volume for the back half of 2024 remains strong. On a linked-quarter basis, government guaranteed lending revenue was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $514,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Finally, charge-offs associated with two specific loans and considerable growth in the loan portfolio year over year drove an increase in the provision for credit losses from $130,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

In reflecting on the second quarter of 2024, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “This quarter we remained focused on our main objective: priming the organization for strategic long-term growth as we continue preparing for our upcoming planned merger with Capital Bancorp, Inc. Though income this quarter was skewed by unusual items, we believe we are well positioned for net interest income growth in upcoming quarters. As a result of strong loan growth, our average earning assets have increased $54 million year over year. Our team will continue to execute our strategic plan as we maintain our foothold in the industry as a leader in GGL lending, relying on our sustainable growth trajectory and strong leadership to guide us into this next quarter.”

BALANCE SHEET
At June 30, 2024, the Company’s total assets were $558.5 million, net loans held for investment were $388.4 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $44.1 million, total deposits were $400.8 million and total shareholders’ equity was $102.8 million. Compared with December 31, 2023, total assets increased $10.9 million or 2%, net loans held for investment increased $35.6 million or 10%, HFS loans increased $3.6 million or 9%, total deposits decreased $34.9 million or 8%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $2.4 million or 2%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $27.7 million or 43% since the prior year-end. In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank discontinued banking two industries it had previously targeted resulting in a large outflow of non-maturity deposits over the first half of 2023. The Bank replaced those funds with a highly successful CD campaign. Most of those time deposits matured in the first quarter of 2024 and management made the decision to allow a large block of those higher cost funds to leave the Bank.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2023, was primarily associated with earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity for the available-for-sale investment portfolio had a $113,000 negative impact during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 as a result of changing rate expectations. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was $2.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At June 30, 2024, the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  “Well Capitalized” Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.54%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.54%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.79%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 12.11%


The Company’s book value per common share increased from $43.72 as of December 31, 2023, to $43.85 at June 30, 2024 as the impact of earnings was slightly offset by an increase of about 50,000 shares outstanding as a result of an annual grant for long-term incentive and the exercising of several blocks of stock options in the first quarter. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $35.80 as of December 31, 2023, to $36.23 at June 30, 2024, for the same reason.

The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 per depositor limit. As of June 30, 2024, the average deposit account size was $98,600, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $38.8 million or roughly 9.7% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unencumbered available-for-sale investment securities, which totaled $57.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of June 30, 2024, the FHLB credit facility had a borrowing line of $87.0 million with $45.0 million in outstanding advances and available credit of $42.0 million. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $39,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 377% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of June 30, 2024.  

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process that occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had $44.0 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 3.00% at December 31, 2023, to 3.10% at June 30, 2024. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 increased $991,000 or 6% as compared to December 31, 2023. One relationship for $7.7 million makes up approximately 44% of all of the nonaccrual loans as of June 30, 2024. That relationship is secured by a property with an estimated value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of December 31, 2023 but had none as of June 30, 2024.

During the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.6 million and $130,000, respectively. The Company recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $86,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2023. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23
Nonaccrual loans $ 17,294   $ 17,353   $ 16,303   $ 13,887   $ 5,586  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     101     101     315  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     -     -     320     476  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,294   $ 17,353   $ 16,404   $ 14,308   $ 6,377  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,046   $ 25   $ (306 ) $ (43 ) $ 86  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total                              
average portfolio loans   1.12 %   0.03 %   -0.34 %   -0.05 %   0.11 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.10 %   3.35 %   3.00 %   2.87 %   1.32 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net                              
of allowance   4.45 %   4.89 %   4.62 %   4.17 %   1.90 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)   2.00 %   2.02 %   1.93 %   1.77 %   1.87 %
           
(1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments


NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased $318,000 or 6% in comparison to the second quarter of 2023. Loan yields increased from 8.43% in the second quarter of 2023 to 8.73% for the same period in 2024. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 50bps of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 2.70% in the second quarter of 2023 to 3.66% for the same period in 2024 as average retail and brokered certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin declined from 5.48% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, to 5.12% for the same period in 2024; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $53.6 million.  

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 net interest income increased from $11.2 million in 2023 to $11.7 million in 2024. The increase of $508,000 or 5% was due to an increase in average loan volume offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $351.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $413.0 million for the same period in 2024. Net interest margin during those same periods decreased from 5.66% in 2023 to 5.10% in 2024.

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23   6/30/24 6/30/23
Average balances:                
Loans $ 419,029   $ 406,982   $ 400,502   $ 373,847   $ 357,272     $ 413,006   $ 351,461  
Available-for-sale securities   21,656     22,233     19,709     18,609     18,208       21,944     17,949  
Other interest-bearing balances   17,866     31,622     25,821     26,670     29,445       24,744     29,222  
Total interest-earning assets   458,551     460,837     446,032     419,126     404,925       459,694     398,632  
Total assets   521,782     525,202     510,760     484,190     472,169       523,492     466,291  
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits   69,087     75,236     79,986     80,390     78,676       72,162     88,615  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   327,579     334,165     314,726     300,109     288,972       330,872     270,126  
Borrowings   15,989     5,714     5,326     761     4,505       10,852     7,364  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   343,568     339,879     320,052     300,870     293,477       341,724     277,490  
Common shareholders' equity   101,868     101,172     97,314     95,362     91,281       101,520     89,928  
Tangible common equity (1)   83,912     83,050     79,026     76,907     72,661       83,481     71,225  
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 9,124   $ 8,977   $ 8,623   $ 7,877   $ 7,511     $ 18,101   $ 14,508  
Available-for-sale securities   201     203     115     146     133       404     253  
Interest-bearing balances and other   295     330     526     345     392       625     711  
Total interest income   9,620     9,510     9,264     8,368     8,036       19,130     15,472  
Deposits   3,553     3,586     3,243     2,743     2,445       7,139     4,141  
Borrowings   214     79     110     10     56       293     141  
Total interest expense   3,767     3,665     3,353     2,753     2,501       7,432     4,282  
Net interest income $ 5,853   $ 5,845   $ 5,911   $ 5,615   $ 5,535     $ 11,698   $ 11,190  
                 
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
                 


  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23   6/30/24 6/30/23
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 8.73 % 8.85 % 8.54 % 8.36 % 8.43 %   8.79 % 8.32 %
Available-for-sale securities 3.71 % 3.65 % 2.33 % 3.14 % 2.92 %   3.68 % 2.82 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 6.62 % 4.19 % 8.08 % 5.13 % 5.34 %   5.07 % 4.91 %
Total interest-earning assets 8.41 % 8.28 % 8.24 % 7.92 % 7.96 %   8.35 % 7.83 %
Interest-bearing deposits 4.35 % 4.30 % 4.09 % 3.63 % 3.39 %   4.33 % 3.09 %
Borrowings 5.37 % 5.55 % 8.19 % 5.21 % 4.99 %   5.41 % 3.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.40 % 4.33 % 4.16 % 3.63 % 3.42 %   4.36 % 3.11 %
Cost of funds 3.66 % 3.54 % 3.33 % 2.86 % 2.70 %   3.60 % 2.36 %
Net interest margin 5.12 % 5.09 % 5.26 % 5.32 % 5.48 %   5.10 % 5.66 %


NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.9 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to the nonrecurring items in the second quarter of 2023, which included, among other things, the previously discussed sale of the ownership interest in WTP and the gain on the exit in hemp-related deposits. In addition, there was a decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter as a result of delayed deal flow. Those declines were partially offset by an increase in the income of Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company. Specifically:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had loan processing and servicing revenue totaling $3.4 million, an increase of $762,000 or 29% as compared to the $2.7 million in income earned during the prior second quarter.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) revenue was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.3 million or 66% in comparison to the $3.6 million of revenues for the same period in 2023.  

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $8.2 million. Declines in recurring expenses were offset by an increase in nonrecurring expenses for a net year-over-year increase of $13,000 or 0%. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $1.0 million or 19% going from $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 down to $4.4 million for the same period in 2024. This was offset by $681,000 in merger-related expenses associated with the Company’s previously announced proposed merger with Capital Bancorp, Inc. Other notable expense categories were:  

  • Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, increased by $257,000 or 74% from $346,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to $603,000 for the same period in 2024.
  • Other operating expenses increased $183,000 or 38% from $486,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to $669,000 for the same period in 2024.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated, whether due to change in collateral value, inaccurate valuation assumptions or otherwise; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; that loan closing volume in future periods may not meet current expectations; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Capital Bancorp, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the pending merger transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the pending merger transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of conditions imposed by regulators, unexpected conditions, factors or events; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  Ending Balance
(In thousands, unaudited) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 3,097   $ 3,890   $ 3,541   $ 5,019   $ 3,582  
Interest-bearing deposits   32,901     26,467     60,166     28,746     39,258  
Total cash and cash equivalents   35,998     30,357     63,707     33,765     42,840  
Interest-bearing time deposits   -     -     -     -     750  
Available-for-sale securities   21,820     22,028     22,668     17,827     18,977  
Marketable equity securities   21,557     21,557     19,597     19,980     19,980  
Loans held for sale   44,069     43,415     40,424     37,857     33,232  
Loans held for investment   396,300     361,942     359,729     346,842     325,673  
Allowance for credit losses   (7,915 )   (7,310 )   (6,936 )   (6,128 )   (6,086 )
Loans held for investment, net   388,385     354,632     352,793     340,714     319,587  
Premises and equipment, net   3,677     3,707     3,756     3,910     3,960  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     101     101     315  
Loan servicing assets   4,081     3,922     3,966     3,813     3,717  
Bank-owned life insurance   4,749     4,720     4,688     4,663     5,087  
Accrued interest receivable   4,416     3,895     3,754     3,664     3,280  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   4,686     4,852     5,018     5,184     5,350  
Other assets   11,868     11,991     13,930     14,570     11,872  
Total assets $ 558,467   $ 518,237   $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 71,172   $ 73,523   $ 90,194   $ 84,901   $ 82,272  
Interest-bearing   329,621     325,036     345,483     307,467     296,805  
Total deposits   400,793     398,559     435,677     392,368     379,077  
Borrowings   45,000     10,000     -     -     -  
Accrued interest payable   936     1,008     1,346     1,042     1,014  
Other liabilities   8,965     6,782     10,209     9,409     7,655  
Total liabilities   455,694     416,349     447,232     402,819     387,746  
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,323     2,324     2,273     2,275     2,231  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   26,438     26,258     25,809     25,503     25,253  
Retained earnings   76,223     75,618     74,347     71,565     69,165  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,233 )   (2,334 )   (2,120 )   (2,975 )   (2,309 )
Total shareholders’ equity   102,773     101,888     100,331     96,390     94,362  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 558,467   $ 518,237   $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108  
           


Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
(In thousands except per Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
share data; unaudited) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23   6/30/24 6/30/23
Interest income                
Loans $ 9,124   $ 8,977   $ 8,623   $ 7,877   $ 7,511     $ 18,101   $ 14,508  
Available-for-sale securities and other   496     533     641     491     525       1,029     964  
Total interest income   9,620     9,510     9,264     8,368     8,036       19,130     15,472  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   3,553     3,586     3,243     2,743     2,445       7,139     4,141  
Interest on borrowings   214     79     110     10     56       293     141  
Total interest expense   3,767     3,665     3,353     2,753     2,501       7,432     4,282  
Net interest income   5,853     5,845     5,911     5,615     5,535       11,698     11,190  
Provision for credit losses   1,650     400     500     50     130       2,050     695  
Noninterest income                
Loan processing and servicing                
revenue   3,422     2,942     3,180     2,779     2,660       6,364     5,099  
Government guaranteed lending   1,230     514     1,313     1,953     3,576       1,744     4,480  
Service charges on deposits   17     26     35     41     52       43     185  
Bank-owned life insurance   28     33     25     128     34       61     589  
Change in fair value of marketable                
equity securities   -     -     578     -     -       -     1,998  
Other noninterest income   247     2     231     152     1,434       249     2,000  
Total noninterest income   4,944     3,517     5,362     5,053     7,756       8,461     14,351  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   4,366     4,517     4,583     4,403     5,379       8,883     10,960  
Occupancy and equipment   299     280     355     314     318       579     662  
Loan and special asset expenses   603     477     627     664     346       1,080     639  
Professional services   430     306     (161 )   433     446       736     894  
Data processing   243     246     252     233     247       489     512  
Software   526     465     492     446     469       991     938  
Communications   64     60     50     65     68       124     146  
Advertising   126     62     99     108     174       188     422  
Amortization of intangibles   166     166     166     166     166       332     332  
Merger related expenses   681     -     -     -     61       681     177  
Other operating expenses   669     682     720     591     486       1,351     975  
Total noninterest expense   8,173     7,261     7,183     7,423     8,160       15,434     16,657  
Income before income taxes   974     1,701     3,590     3,195     5,001       2,675     8,189  
Income tax expense   369     430     808     795     1,416       799     2,194  
Net income   605     1,271     2,782     2,400     3,585       1,876     5,995  
Noncontrolling interest   -     -     -     -     (10 )     -     48  
Net income attributable                
to IFH, Inc. $ 605   $ 1,271   $ 2,782   $ 2,400   $ 3,595     $ 1,876   $ 5,947  
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27   $ 0.56   $ 1.24   $ 1.08   $ 1.62     $ 0.82   $ 2.68  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26   $ 0.55   $ 1.22   $ 1.06   $ 1.60     $ 0.81   $ 2.63  
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,284     2,271     2,244     2,224     2,220       2,282     2,216  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,317     2,304     2,284     2,265     2,252       2,315     2,258  
                 


Performance Ratios
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23   6/30/24 6/30/23
PER COMMON SHARE                
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27   $ 0.56   $ 1.24   $ 1.08   $ 1.62     $ 0.82   $ 2.68  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.26     0.55     1.22     1.06     1.60       0.81     2.63  
Book value per common share   43.85     43.45     43.72     41.98     41.90       43.85     41.90  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   36.23     35.77     35.80     33.99     33.68       36.23     33.68  
                 
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
Return on average assets   0.47 %   0.97 %   2.16 %   1.97 %   3.05 %     0.72 %   2.57 %
Return on average common shareholders'                
equity   2.38 %   5.04 %   11.34 %   9.98 %   15.80 %     3.71 %   13.34 %
Return on average tangible common                
equity (2)   2.89 %   6.14 %   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %     4.51 %   16.84 %
Net interest margin   5.12 %   5.09 %   5.26 %   5.32 %   5.48 %     5.10 %   5.66 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   75.7 %   77.6 %   63.7 %   69.6 %   61.4 %     76.6 %   65.2 %
                 
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
                 
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures 


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2024, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 82.5   25 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   74.2   22 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   14.9   4 %
Other activities related to real estate   12.0   4 %
Electric bulk power transmission and control   10.9   3 %
Biomass electric power generation   10.6   3 %
Colleges, universities and professional schools   9.5   3 %
Postharvest crop activities   8.5   3 %
Lessors of other real estate property   7.0   2 %
Natural gas distribution   7.0   2 %
  $ 237.1   71 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23      
    (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)      
Tangible book value per common share                
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 102,773   $ 101,888   $ 100,331   $ 96,390   $ 94,362        
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161        
Less Other intangible assets, net   4,686     4,852     5,018     5,184     5,350        
Total tangible common equity $ 84,926   $ 83,875   $ 82,152   $ 78,045   $ 75,851        
                 
Ending common shares outstanding   2,344     2,345     2,295     2,296     2,252        
Tangible book value per common share $ 36.23   $ 35.77   $ 35.80   $ 33.99   $ 33.68        
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23   6/30/24 6/30/23
Return on average tangible common equity                
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 101,868   $ 101,172   $ 97,314   $ 95,362   $ 91,281     $ 101,520   $ 89,928  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161       13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   4,795     4,961     5,127     5,294     5,459       4,878     5,542  
Average tangible common equity $ 83,912   $ 83,050   $ 79,026   $ 76,907   $ 72,661     $ 83,481   $ 71,225  
                 
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 605   $ 1,271   $ 2,782   $ 2,400   $ 3,595     $ 1,876   $ 5,947  
Return on average tangible common equity   2.89 %   6.14 %   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %     4.51 %   16.84 %


Contact: Steve Crouse, 919-861-8018


Primary Logo

You just read:

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more