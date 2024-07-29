Bionomics to Provide a Corporate Update and Discuss End-of-Phase 2 Meeting Outcomes on the Development of BNC210 in PTSD on July 31, 2024

ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and discuss the outcomes of an end-of-Phase 2 (EoP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the advancement of BNC210 for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) into Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 31 at 8:00 am ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13748183

Webcast Presentation: Click here

A replay of the webcast, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website Events page under the Investors section.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General

Rajeev Chandra

Company Secretary

CoSec@bionomics.com.au Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com



Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, potential first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS conditions. Bionomics’ pipeline also includes preclinical assets that target Kv3.1/3.2 and Nav1.7/1.8 ion channels being developed for CNS conditions of high unmet need. www.bionomics.com.au