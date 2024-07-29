WRX Pool Service Introduces Sustainable Pool Maintenance Practices to Enhance Eco-Friendly Solutions for Florida Pools

WRX Pool Service announces its new sustainable pool maintenance practices, offering eco-friendly solutions for residential clients across Florida.

Windermere, FL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRX Pool Service understands that many property owners desire the luxury of having a pool but don’t have the time/effort to care for it properly. With over 7 years of industry experience and hundreds of completed jobs, homeowners can rely on the technicians to keep pools sparkly clean throughout the year.

The company is excited to introduce its new sustainable pool maintenance practices to provide eco-friendly solutions for residential clients across Florida. As part of its ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship, the solutions aim to reduce the ecological footprint of pool maintenance while offering value, safety, and cleanliness to all clients.

Pool pumps and motors account for about 15% of all residential swimming pool energy use. As one of the Orange County pool companies integrating cutting-edge technologies and eco-conscious methods, WRX Pool Service uses energy-efficient pool pumps and motors.

From traditional chlorine to saltwater pools, the team has the knowledge and experience to keep an aquatic oasis clean and safe, prolonging the life of pool equipment, maintaining the aesthetics of a home, and saving money on pool chemicals/other supplies. WRX Pool Service’s weekly pool service includes everything a homeowner needs to preserve cleanliness and enhance each swimming experience. The technicians test the water, vacuum the pool, and perform additional maintenance tasks to keep pools in top condition.

Beyond that, they provide green pool treatment to eliminate algae that grow in water due to extended exposure to the sun, rain, and other weather conditions. When the technicians arrive at a home, they test chlorine and pH levels in the pool water before adding the necessary chemicals to balance them. In a saltwater pool, they use a saltwater chlorine generator to shock the pool, kill algae and bacteria, and then add algaecide to prevent more growth.

For clients seeking pool heater installation WRX Pool Service recommends gas heaters, heat pumps, solar pool heaters, and electric heaters based on their budget and eco-friendly needs. In a saltwater pool installation, the technicians consider the type of pool a client has and the size of their saltwater generator.

While some view pools as fixtures in outdoor spaces, WRX Pool Service knows they can help families and friends make memories that last a lifetime. The licensed and insured team believes in regular maintenance and environment consciousness and has embraced new approaches that meet client needs. This approach has earned them many glowing reviews.

“Highly recommend WRX Pools, having used another service company for 9 years our pool was not looking its best as the service was not what it was. Within one month of WRX taking over the pool and spa is back to looking amazing…great feedback and photos of the work being completed. I cannot rate it highly enough.” Mark, Satisfied Client.

About WRX Pool Service

WRX Pool Service is a small, local, family-owned pool cleaning and repair business providing pool inspections, green pool treatment, weekly pool services, and installations to residential clients. With multilingual, experienced technicians and a commitment to client satisfaction, they’re a go-to choice for residents in Windermere, Winter Garden, Bay Hill, Horizon West, and surrounding areas in Florida.

