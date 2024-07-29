Beauty Right Back (BRB), a subscription-based marketplace for beauty services, enables users to access unlimited services for a flat fee, cultivating satisfaction and empowering providers to thrive.

Beauty Right Back (BRB): An AI-Powered Subscription Marketplace Revolutionizing Beauty Services And Advertising



Subscription-based marketplace app Beauty Right Back (BRB) offers customers unlimited access to high-quality beauty services via a monthly or annual fee. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur and full-stack developer Michel Cuero, the company has disrupted the fragmented beauty service industry with a unique approach. Inspired to elevate beauty service experiences for women globally, Michel developed the platform independently and proved its potential by achieving $1.5 million in revenue in 6 months from a salon that previously was only generating $110k per year. Beauty Right Back surpasses competitors with its dedication to repairing the broken business model of beauty, giving power back to customers and salon owners. As the company expands its footprint, Beauty Right Back is poised to become a global leader in the industry.





The worldwide beauty and personal care products market was worth almost $500 billion in 2020. Women are the main consumers in this market, frequently seeking services such as lash extensions, waxing, facials, haircuts, and manicures. The beauty services sector is expected to reach $300 billion in value by 2028, signifying a need for consumers and salon owners to have a reliable way to connect. CEO and founder of subscription-service marketplace Beauty Right Back, Michel Cuero, aims to fill the gap with a cutting-edge AI-powered platform.

Prior to launching BRB, Michel led another enterprise, EzShop, which enabled beauty retailers across North America and Europe to optimize inventory management. Michel noticed four major issues in the beauty service market from working with one of his largest clients and was determined to provide a solution.

The beauty service market is oversaturated, making it difficult for salon owners to keep up with the competition. Their business models hinge on securing foot traffic and finalizing a sale in-store, making profitability uncertain. As a result, salon owners can rarely forecast revenue. Their staff, which are mostly contracted workers, leave due to the lack of financial opportunities. This vicious cycle of unpredictability causes even the most talented salon owners to go out of business.

Customers also suffer from this fragmentation. Service prices vary from salon to salon, with little justification for the change. Most clients aren’t given a final price until the end of their consultation, causing them to overspend and become dissatisfied.

Michel knew there was a better way for women to pamper themselves and for salon owners to make a profit. Through Beauty Right Back, salon owners gain more control and visibility over their cash flow, and consumers have increased access to budget-friendly services.

By partnering with BRB, salons receive advertising and booking management from the company, allowing salons to save costs on marketing and help eliminate their competition. This simplifies business processes and can potentially 10x their salon revenue. The BRB app generates multiple revenue streams via subscription plans, ads, partnerships, and loyalty points. This grants salon owners the financial stability they previously lacked while improving audience engagement. The BRB app helps salons grow and expand, but it also caters to customers through four unlimited monthly beauty service packages.

The beauty market, when combined with the often inefficient advertising sector, presents a unique opportunity for advertisers. By leveraging customer data and utilizing AI algorithms to analyze behavior, BRB offers a targeted and intent-driven marketing platform that enhances advertising effectiveness.

The subscription marketplace differs from competitors with its AI and machine learning technology. Proprietary algorithms and a dedicated AI concierge provide personalized recommendations and analyze the hair, face, and skin to optimize in-store experiences. The AI concierge also manages the calendars of clients and salons to harmonize the scheduling of appointments and overall satisfaction.

In the next five years, Beauty Right Back aspires to have 100,000 salon partners and over 1 million users. As this milestone is achieved, the company will initiate global expansion, reimagining how women receive and give beauty services.

“All women are beautiful, and they deserve to be able to take care of themselves without ever having to worry about how much it will cost,” Michel says. “Being a woman doesn’t have to be expensive when Beauty Right Back allows you to pamper yourself with unlimited monthly services at a price you love.”



Media Contact:

Michel Cuero

info@beautyrightback.com