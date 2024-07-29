Agriculture tech pushing new horizons

$1.1M to drive greenhouse, sensor, encapsulation technologies

ALBERTA, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research funding from Alberta Innovates is helping develop technologies that could benefit food producers and open new markets for cannabis in skincare and medicine.

Three grants have been awarded to research teams at the University of Alberta, University of Calgary and Calgary-based private company LWR Technologies to sponsor unique research supporting Alberta’s vital agricultural sector. Each project is designed to open new markets or develop technologies that will save producers money and increase crop yields.

Alberta has 52 million acres of farmland and Canada has agriculture-related trade agreements with 51 countries giving the province’s producers market access to 1.5 billion people. Since 2019 Alberta Innovates has provided $17.9 million in funding for agriculture and food innovation research to 67 recipients to support the science and development of new technologies in this sector. These projects have a current value of $57.6 million.

“Alberta has long been and will continue to be an agriculture powerhouse. Finding innovative approaches and technology to improve yield, product quality, and environmental stewardship is both deeply embedded in the culture of the industry, and critical to maintaining and enhancing our competitiveness. By funding research and development in Alberta, we’re supporting technology development that will benefit communities within the province, across the country, and around the world.”

Mark Summers, Associate Vice President, Agriculture and Environment, Alberta Innovates



“This is yet another example of Alberta being the most innovative jurisdiction in Canada. In working with our post-secondary institutions and local experts, we’re invigorating Alberta’s agricultural sector by bringing about new, efficient solutions and expanding into untapped markets.”

Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta



“Our agriculture industry has been and continues to be one of the most innovative in the world. Our producers continue to lead the way, breaking new ground on pioneering approaches to make the sector more competitive. We will work together to continue attracting investment to our ag sector and making Alberta the best place to do business, and that includes trying new technologies and new crops.”

RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Government of Alberta



PROJECT DETAILS

Researchers at the University of Alberta are developing better ways to incorporate cannabidiol (CBD), into products such lotions or water-based products including food and beverages. Using nanotechnology for encapsulation, the research aims to make oils more soluble in water, preventing separation. The project uses CBD oils as a framework, due to its nutritional and health benefits. The research aims to develop new formulations for food and skin applications, helping the cannabis sector grow by tapping into new markets and demand. The research has received $317,000 in funding.

"We are excited to collaborate with PGB BioPharma on this groundbreaking research project thanks to the funding support from Alberta Innovates. By developing a new way natural nanoemulsion to encapsulate cannabidiol (CBD), we aim to address the significant challenge of oils having poor water solubility and bioavailability, including CBD. This innovative nanotechnology has the potential to revolutionize the incorporation of CBD into aqueous-based food and skincare formulations, making it more accessible and effective for consumers. Our work will not only advance scientific understanding but also create new market opportunities and drive economic growth within the cannabis industries."

Professor Lingyun Chen, University of Alberta



Quantum dot technology research at the University of Calgary is developing new light-filtering films that can be applied to outdoor greenhouse exteriors. These films filter sunlight to block harmful UV wavelengths and focus more visible light waves to reach plants growing inside at all times of the year. By filtering light, it boosts growing conditions and plant production. Early research with tomato plants has shown a 19 percent increase in yield and 15 percent faster growth. The research has received $350,000 in funding.

“Scaling quantum dot technology could revolutionize greenhouse operations by reducing reliance on artificial lighting, improving energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. The technology aims to bolster economic viability by boosting yields and accelerating harvest cycles. This could not only meet growing consumer demand for fresh produce but also enhance food security on a local and national scale. Securing the Alberta Innovates grant is crucial for advancing this technology. It will provide vital funding to expand trials across diverse crops, optimize QDs technology, and ensure its safety and efficacy.”

Dr. Jianguang Hu, Associate Professor, University of Calgary



LWR Technologies, based in Calgary, with research support from the University of Calgary Senor Lab, has received funding to continue its development of real-time wireless fertilizer monitoring through RF-microwave sensors. The senor is designed to measure nutrients in water and fertilizer distribution systems in real time eliminating the need for lab-based testing. This would allow farmers to optimize fertilization and irrigation practices for improved crop growth. LWR has received $500,000 in funding.

"We are thrilled to receive the Agri-Food and Bio-Industrial Innovation Program (ABIP) grant from Alberta Innovates to develop a new, innovative nutrient sensor. This support will allow us to leverage cutting-edge sensor technology to provide farmers with real-time nutrient data, enhancing both productivity and sustainability. By tracking nutrients, we can digitize the manure hoofprint, maximize organic fertilizer spreading, and deliver the added benefits of increasing farmers' revenue and reducing GHG emissions. With Alberta Innovates' backing, we are one step closer to revolutionizing nutrient management in the agriculture sector. We look forward to working with Alberta Innovates and the University of Calgary to bring this sensor to life."

Hailey Poole LWR Senior Environmental Chemist



"The grant awarded in collaboration with LWR enables us to develop RF/microwave sensing platforms for nutrient monitoring. By delivering precise nutrient measurements, the system enhances crop yields, reduces costs, and promotes sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the real-time monitoring capabilities offer an environmental safeguard, ensuring that nutrient levels remain within regulatory guidelines and minimizing nutrient pollution. This innovative approach represents a significant advancement in agricultural technology."

Zahra Abbasi, Director Calgary Sensor Lab



The funding for these three projects comes from Alberta Innovates Agrifood and Bioindustrial Innovation (ABI) intake. ABI supports the development of technologies that provide solutions to the challenges faced by the agri-food and bioindustrial sectors in Alberta. The intake accepts applications for funding year-round. For more information visit albertainnovates.ca.

