Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,843 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

AZERBAIJAN, July 29 - 29 July 2024, 13:44

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Venezuela relations is gratifying. I believe that we will make further joint efforts for the successful continuation of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, between our countries in line with the interests of our peoples.

Once again, I extend my congratulations and best regards to you, and wish you success in your responsible activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Venezuela.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 July 2024

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more