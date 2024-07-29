Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called judoka Hidayat Heydarov to congratulate him on his stunning victory at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where he was crowned champion

AZERBAIJAN, July 29 - 29 July 2024, 21:48

On July 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called judoka Hidayat Heydarov to congratulate him on his stunning victory at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where he was crowned champion.

The President and the First Lady congratulated Heydarov on his impressive win in the judo competitions and wished him continued success in his future athletic endeavors.

In response, Heydarov expressed his gratitude for their call and warm congratulations. He emphasized his pride in seeing the Azerbaijani flag raised and the national anthem played at the Olympics and affirmed his commitment to striving for further achievements.

