CABS Health Network Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Historic Pfizer Building
EINPresswire.com/ -- The CABS Health Network (“CABS”) celebrated a significant milestone with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony and its First Annual Health & Resource Fair at its new location in the historic Pfizer building in Brooklyn, NY.
The event was a resounding success, filled with the energy and excitement of community organizations, resource groups, supporters, politicians, clergy, and partners. For over 44 years, CABS has been a cornerstone of the Bedford-Stuyvesant community, providing essential home care, care management, and health advocacy services. This relocation symbolizes growth, achievement, and a renewed commitment to integrated community care.
The accompanying health fair featured numerous community health and social services organizations, offering valuable information and services to residents and attendees. The atmosphere was lively and supportive, reflecting the collective dedication to enhancing community health and well-being.
“This is a new chapter in our commitment to integrate care in the community,” said CEO Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson. “Our name, CABS Health Network, represents more than just a title; it embodies our dedication to transforming healthcare through an integrated care management mindset.” Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson expressed heartfelt thanks to all partners, supporters, and especially her dedicated staff, whom she regards as family.
Chairman and Co-Founder of CABS, Mr. William Andrews, echoed Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson's sentiments, emphasizing the organization's mission to serve the community. He paid tribute to the trailblazing efforts of the late Honorable Congressmember Shirley Chisholm, whose vision for supporting the underprivileged and underserved laid the foundation for CABS' ongoing success. "Without her, CABS would not be here today. Now, with Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson at the helm, we have a new trailblazer leading the way," he said.
Several notable political supporters graced the ceremony. State Senator Jabari Brisport spoke passionately about the legacy of giving back to the community and addressing mental health issues. He gave a special shout-out to the CEO, remarking on the strong sense of home and community he felt at CABS.
Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Kimberly Council reminisced about her childhood memories of her church visiting CABS’s nursing home to recite Easter poems and perform Christmas plays, interacting with the seniors who were members of her church. Assemblymember Forrest, a nurse with personal ties to CABS through her mother's employment, praised the organization's exemplary work and presented a citation to the CABS team.
Assemblymember Stefani Zimmerman emphasized that healthcare is the leading industry in New York, accounting for the majority of the State's $237 billion budget. She stressed the importance of legislators doing their part to ensure that healthcare workers are compensated fairly for their essential and demanding work. Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, Chair of the Hospitals Committee and a member of the Health Committee, shared her entrepreneurial journey, noting how CABS supported her. She affirmed her commitment to CABS' mission of providing top-notch care. Senator Julia Salazar also honored CABS with a certificate of recognition.
The event concluded with the ceremonial ribbon cutting by the Board, CEO, and elected officials, marking the official opening of CABS' new location. The room was filled with representatives from various organizations, including senior centers and community-based organizations such as Bridge Street Development and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, as well as local clergy.
CABS Health Network continues to grow as a non-profit organization dedicated to community care, both in homes and throughout the community. CABS tirelessly works to make a difference, driven by a commitment to serve from the heart. The support of partners and the community is crucial to their mission. If CABS' dedication inspires you and wish to contribute, please consider donating to their community care services. Your generosity will enable CABS to continue supporting those in need.
Donate Today: https://cabshealthnetwork.org/donate-today/
About CABS Health Network: Since 2020, CABS Health Network (CABSHN) is the market brand for CABS Home Attendants Service Inc., a licensed home care and care management service agency established in 1979 to provide home care and health access services to elderly and disabled Brooklyn residents. CABS is one visible embodiment of a long-term effort by its parent company, CABS Corporation, to create community-owned and controlled non-profit enterprises to provide essential services and employment opportunities for neighborhood residents.
