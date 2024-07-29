Skyward Specialty Recruits Julie Miglin to Lead New Life Sciences Unit and Steven Smith to Lead Transactional E&S Property Portfolio

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced today that the Company has added key talent to expand its Healthcare Solutions portfolio and broaden its Transactional Property E&S underwriting units.



Skyward Specialty appointed Julie Miglin as vice president, spearheading the expansion of its Healthcare Solutions unit with the introduction of its new Life Sciences solutions. With more than 15 years of underwriting experience, Julie brings extensive expertise in the Life Sciences and health technology sectors. Prior to joining Skyward Specialty, Miglin specialized in Life Sciences underwriting at Chubb and Beazley.

"The addition of Life Sciences marks another significant milestone in our journey to a highly specialized portfolio of healthcare related professional and product liability solutions," stated Jim Mormile, President of Professional Lines. "Julie’s profound knowledge and vision for this new solution will undoubtedly position us as leaders in this market."

In E&S, Steven Smith joined the Company to lead the Transactional E&S Property portfolio. Smith has more than 30 years of underwriting expertise specializing in the segment, including Highly Protected Risk engineering, reinsurance, and E&S underwriting. Prior to joining Skyward Specialty, Smith spent 13 years at RSUI Group, Inc. where he built a strong property portfolio and developed key relationships in the industry.

“We are excited to have Steven lead the team as we continue to identify innovative opportunities to meet the growing market demand for E&S property solutions” said Mark Boland, president of Transactional E&S. “Steven's extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the perfect fit to drive our strategic growth in this area. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in broadening our portfolio and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with a positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

