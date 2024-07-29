Mudify Receives Prestigious Recognition from Turn14 Distribution for Outstanding Growth
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mudify is proud to announce its recent recognition by Turn14 Distribution, highlighting the company's exceptional growth and contributions to the off-road industry. Turn14 Distribution, a leading name in automotive parts and accessories distribution, has commended Mudify for its impressive achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence.
In a letter from Turn14 Distribution, Wes Butcher, Account Manager for Truck & Offroad, praised Mudify for its outstanding performance. "Mudify LLC continues to impress every month. Brands like Bilstein, ARB, Old Man Emu, Camburg, and King Suspension are some of the top bought and sold through this partnership. The staff at Mudify employs some of the best in the industry with knowledge of products, sales, and support. Well done on an outstanding job, and I look forward to working with you long into the future," stated Butcher.
Since its founding in 2021, Mudify has quickly become a trusted name in the off-road and overlanding accessories market. The company was established by a team of off-road enthusiasts and e-commerce specialists with over 17 years of industry experience. This expertise has enabled Mudify to streamline the process of purchasing off-road accessories, making it easier for customers to find the right suspension systems and accessories online.
"Our mission at Mudify is to help off-road and overlanding enthusiasts achieve the freedom and fulfillment that this lifestyle offers," says Joel Levy, founder of Mudify. "Being recognized by Turn14 Distribution is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work."
At its core, Mudify's innovative system allows customers to select their desired lift kit height and weight category, simplifying the process of finding the perfect fit for their vehicles. This customer-centric approach has earned Mudify a reputation for being a leader in the industry.
The company's extensive product lineup includes lift kits, wheels, tires, bumpers, winches, recovery gear, and other accessories designed to enhance the off-road experience. Mudify's dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service has been pivotal to its success and growth.
For more information about Mudify and its range of products, please visit www.mudify.com.
About Mudify
Founded in 2021 by off-road enthusiasts and e-commerce specialists, Mudify aims to simplify the purchase of off-road accessories. With 17 years of industry experience, the founders have streamlined the process of finding the right suspension systems and accessories online. Mudify’s system allows customers to select their desired lift kit height and weight category, narrowing down options for an easier shopping experience.
Mudify specializes in high-quality off-road and overlanding accessories, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the off-road experience. The company's product lineup includes lift kits, wheels, tires, bumpers, winches, recovery gear, and other accessories. Since its inception, Mudify has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its exceptional customer service and innovative products.
