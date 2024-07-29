Submit Release
Stream Advisory Rescinded for the Missouri River

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the stream advisory for the Missouri River that was issued on June 27.

The stream advisory was the result of multiple untreated wastewater discharges in upstream States caused by flooding along the Missouri River in those States. The flooding has since receded and the untreated discharges have been stopped. KDHE is still advising general caution around portions of the river which still have high flow conditions.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for primary (swimming) contact recreation.

