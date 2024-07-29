Fairway Consulting Group Recognized as a Top 40 Life Sciences Executive Search Firm by Hunt Scanlon

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, has been named as a Top 40 Life Sciences Executive Search Firm by Hunt Scanlon Media.



According to Hunt Scanlon, this latest ‘Top 40’ ranking of specialist search firms represents the most influential, best-in-class recruiters standing ready to help senior talent management find their next life science leader. Innovative leaders are in high demand by life sciences organizations looking for next-generation talent to transform healthcare over the next 20 years.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in our industry by Hunt Scanlon,” said Dan Gold, President of Fairway Consulting Group. “Over the past 25 years, Fairway has built a distinguished reputation and results for our clients. We are committed to partnering with executive teams to find high impact talent, and are proud to say 85% of our searches are for returning clients.”

Hunt Scanlon Media is the most widely referenced global news and market intelligence data source in the human capital sector. Their team of consultants and industry analysts have helped clients make informed hiring and talent decisions around the world.



