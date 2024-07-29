THE QUEEN OF LINENS: A GREEK TRAGEDY is Exotic, Captivating Women’s Memoir at its Finest.

Palmetto Publishing’s latest nonfiction book follows a woman chasing her dreams from Philadelphia, the home of her upbringing, to Greece, the land of her origin.

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although Angeliki Nakos was growing up on the streets of Philadelphia, she spent her summers exploring her family’s historical homeland of Greece. Her upbringing by first-generation immigrants was always a combination of two cultures, giving her a strong passion for learning, a hunger for adventure, and a pursuit of self-understanding. Throughout her childhood, Nakos never wanted for much—growing up in a middle-class home and taught by a loving family to lean on her faith. But life took some unexpected turns as she grew older.

The Queen of Linens (cleverly subtitled “A Greek Tragedy”) is Nakos’s memoir, sharing her real-life journey through uncharted domains, both physical and spiritual. Her story is a Greek tragedy in the classical sense, too—one where pride leads to falls and lessons are learned; one of rags to riches and riches to rags. She faces challenges to her ethics, and she confronts the failures and triumphs that come from both her own choices and the unpredictable whorl of the world around her.

Now, Nakos is a proud mother, and she speaks of her children as her greatest accomplishment. Her tumultuous path is a testament to the power of women’s resilience in the face of life’s storms—including those that start on the inside and work their way out into our lives. This book is sure to appeal to anyone who understands the adversity that often comes with ambition, and who needs a reminder that happiness can be achieved through commitment to walking the good path.

The Queen of Linens: A Greek Tragedy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Angeliki Nakos is a first-generation Greek-American. Growing up in Philadelphia and spending her summers in Greece, she is truly the daughter of two worlds. Angeliki has seen the highest mountains and the lowest valleys of life, but her resilient spirit has never been more evident than in her love for her children, who are her pride and joy. Angeliki is a graduate of Temple University, and she currently resides in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Media Contact:

Angeliki Nakos

Email: angierengepes@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Angeliki Nakos

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com