Stunning Belize Estate in San Ignacio Suburb on 120 acres

SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perched on 120 acres of gently undulating terrain this unique estate is a nod to European design. Located on the outskirts of a charming town in the peaceful, vibrant and colorful English speaking tropical country of Belize, the grandeur of Framadani Estate is better experienced than described. A harmonious blend of manicured landscapes and natural forest, this estate is a romanticized setting for nature and nature lovers; offering a retreat from today’s hectic reality while maintaining modernity’s conveniences. Still, the self-sustaining Framadani Estate retains a malleability to the aspirations and creativity of new stewards.The 3,500 square feet air conditioned grand villa with cathedral ceiling & I beam steel frame, boasts rare cabbage bark wood cladding, nargusta & mylady hardwood floors, mahogany kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, cedar closets and modern state of the art appliances. The premier bedroom features a centerpiece king size mahogany bed and his & hers walk in closets of caribbean cedar. Its sunbathed, slate tiled bathroom features a centerpiece soaking tub. The bath also features a urinal and bidet and a sliding door from the shower stall opens to the 24 feet long deck pool hanging over the hillside, which is gardened with fragrant plumeria and ylang ylang. The grand villa features a guest room with a private slate tiled bathroom and a fully equipped “nurse’s apartment” just beyond the expansive open floor plan living room & kitchen that extends into the verandah which stretches along the entire western length of the villa. Enjoy sunsets while floating in the swimming pool situated just outside of the living area. Life at the grand villa seamlessly carries on with its own backup generator.Adjacent to the grand villa and connected by a raised walkway is a circular structure set just off a multifunction building that houses a carport, laundry room, generator room, storeroom & staff restroom. This circular “spiritual” & private spa building has a traditional Maya bay palm thatched roof with a high pitch which naturally keeps the building cool and cushioned benches line the circular screened walls with views of the forested grounds and duck pond.Set a few hundred yards out of view of the grand villa are four apartments set within 2 duplexes and a wooden casita. These fully furnished, income generating living spaces add value to the self-sustaining estate. These edifices sit above cisterns which store nearly 50,000 gallons of water from efficient rain catchment systems. Fruit trees of various kinds dot the landscapes around these structures set within earshot of the property manager’s residence & farm garage.A peripheral road grants access to the estate’s forested acres and groves of Teak, Mahogany, Caribbean Cedar, Bay Palms, Coconuts and 3 ponds which have become bird baths and watering holes for wildlife. Howler Monkeys, gray foxes, agutis, iguanas, various bird & butterfly species, turtles, reptiles and many more creatures visit the estate. With 18 years of growth, the teak grove is near harvest ready while the mahogany and cedar stands will be your legacy to posterity. In antiquity, the estate land was the suburb of the Maya residential palace, Cahal Pech & the ceremonial citadel of Xunantunich. Housemounds & pottery shards typical of this advanced and sophisticated people remain on the property to this day! More surprises to be discovered on this interesting hillside estate which can become your secret garden in paradise.22 Benque Viejo RoadSan Ignacio , Cayo District, Belizeinfo@RainforestRealty.comPhone: Belize Office : 011.501.804.0195 , USA 727.565.1507About Keller Williams Belize : Keller Williams Belize, part of the international Keller Williams Realty family, is a leader in the Belizean real estate sector. Founded by Macarena Rose , Keller Williams Belize continues to foster international relationships, showcasing Belize's real estate opportunities on the global stage. For more information, visit the Belize MLS sites, kellerwilliamsbelize.com, belizerealestateservices.com, and MacarenaRose.com.

