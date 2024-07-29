UNCF’s 80th Anniversary Celebrated at New Jersey Masked Ball

Raising nearly $300,000 to support students and HBCUs

NEWARK, NJ, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF New Jersey celebrated UNCF’s 80th anniversary at its annual Masked Ball on July 13, 2024.

More than 200 guests joined the UNCF NJ team at Cedar Hill Golf and Country Club in Livingston, NJ to celebrate the milestone.

The festive event was ushered in and led by the ball’s honorary chair Sebastian Guth, Bayer US president, and event chair Lissa Jean Ferrell, Esq., Chief Diversity Officer of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins.

The vice chairs for the celebratory event included Armond Kinsey, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Atlantic Health; Dr. Avery Ince, Vice President, Medical Affairs- Cardiovascular, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Calvin Souder, partner, Souder; Shabazz & Woolridge Law Group; Carloyn Brown-Dancy, Executive Director, Atlantic Health; Carole Lakin, Group HR leader, Enterprise; Darrell K. Terry, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey; Robin Nesbit, Compliance Business Partner, Consumer Health, Bayer; Sara Baxter, Chief Financial Officer, SubCom; and Tammeisha Smith, President, Dunbar Center, Inc.

In his opening remarks, Guth noted, “On behalf of Bayer, I am honored to join you this evening. Thank you for being here tonight as we commemorate 80 years of UNCF supporting students in achieving their dreams to attend colleges all over the United States.”

An event celebrating UNCF’s 80 years would not be complete without featured student and alumni speakers, Derrick Register, Florida Memorial University, ’25; Felicite Mbaye, Howard University, ’25; Tahaj Tanksley-Barrett, Morehouse ’23; Matthew Kassi, Howard University ’24 and Benae Johnson, Virgina Union University, ’23, all HBCU affiliated, sharing their inspiring journey and UNCF’s impact.

During his speech, Tahaj, a 2023 Morehouse graduate, shared this moving testimony: “The truth is you are looking at a rose that grew from concrete. My academic achievements have been watered by the moral support of UNCF, donors, mentors and my family. Today, I can proudly say that education is one of the most valuable assets I possess.”

Ngozi Emenyeonu, UNCF NJ area director, emphasized that “these young scholars and alumni epitomize the power of opportunity that UNCF provides through the generosity of our sponsors and supporters.

The evening’s entertainment featured Bri Blvck, an Afro-futuristic violinist and vocalist, who wowed the audience with her performance and DJ Rob Dinero who kept everyone to the dance floor until midnight.

The UNCF New Jersey is grateful to our event sponsors as they helped us raise nearly $300,000 and include: Bayer, J&J/Janssen, Atlantic Health System, Fountain Baptist Church of Summit, PSEG, Delta, Aetna, RWJ Barnabas/Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Commvault, Gibbons PC, Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins, PNC Bank, Rivkin Radler LP and Souder, Shabbazz and Woolridge Law Group.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

Attachments

Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 roy.betts@uncf.org