Lambent to Co-Present with University of Tennessee Knoxville at Campus Facilities Technology Event

BOSTON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sue Wohlford Bork, Sales Director for occupancy analytics software company Lambent, will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Campus FM Technology Association (CFTA) annual conference. This year’s event takes place July 30 – August 1 in Pasadena, California. Bork will co-present with Sue Martinez, Director of Space Planning at University of Tennessee Knoxville on how the school is optimizing campus space utilization.



The CFTA supports the development, integration, and application of technology across multiple disciplines in the planning, maintenance, and management of campus facilities. This year’s conference includes speakers and topics spanning the entire campus facilities management technology ecosystem from smart buildings and dynamic space management to integrated workplace management and occupancy analytics. The agenda also features first-hand case studies from universities across the U.S.

Session details:

Unraveling Space Planning Complexity: Finding Underutilized Space

Wednesday July 31, 2024

3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. PDT

At the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, record-breaking enrollment has left Space Planning teams across campus scrambling to find more space without moving off campus. Maria Martinez, Director of Space Planning, feels the pinch first-hand as she attempts to maximize office utilization and build space efficiency. Find out how Martinez measures space utilization and identifies opportunities to reallocate space.

Speakers:

Maria Martinez

Director of Space Planning

University of Tennessee Knoxville

Sue Bork

Director of Sales, Higher Education

Lambent

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces, leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/.

