Canadian Water Compliance Announces Strategic Partnership with Manson Methods Inc.

Toronto, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

Canadian Water Compliance, a leading provider of water testing and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Manson Methods Inc., a premier environmental, health, and safety consulting firm based in Toronto. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering comprehensive environmental assessment services to businesses and organizations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The partnership between Canadian Water Compliance and Manson Methods Inc. creates a synergistic relationship that leverages the strengths of both companies. Canadian Water Compliance will continue to focus on its core competencies of water testing and water compliance, while Manson Methods Inc. will provide expertise in broader environmental contaminant assessments, audits, and analyses. By combining these areas of expertise, the two companies can offer clients a more holistic approach to environmental management and compliance.

Kevin Mork, COO of Canadian Water Compliance, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Manson Methods Inc. allows us to offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of environmental services. By combining our specialized water testing capabilities with Manson Methods' extensive experience in industrial hygiene and environmental assessments, we can provide unparalleled support to businesses seeking to ensure compliance and maintain safe working environments."

Manson Methods Inc. brings to the partnership a wealth of experience in conducting Designated Substance Assessments, Industrial Hygiene Assessments, and compliance-related evaluations. Their team of Certified Industrial Hygienists, Registered Occupational Hygienists, and Canadian Registered Safety Professionals possesses the expertise to address a wide range of environmental and safety concerns across various industries. This includes everything from hazardous material assessments to ensuring that workplaces comply with the latest health and safety regulations.

The partnership will operate on a referral basis, with Canadian Water Compliance directing clients to Manson Methods Inc. for environmental contaminant assessments, audits, and analyses that extend beyond water testing. Conversely, Manson Methods Inc. will refer clients to Canadian Water Compliance for specialized water testing and water compliance needs. This reciprocal arrangement ensures that clients receive the most expert services available, tailored to their specific requirements.

This mutually beneficial arrangement ensures that clients receive expert services tailored to their specific requirements. Whether a company needs to assess water quality, evaluate air quality, or conduct a comprehensive environmental audit, the partnership between Canadian Water Compliance and Manson Methods Inc. provides a one-stop solution. This collaboration is particularly advantageous for businesses that operate in multiple sectors and need to address a variety of environmental issues efficiently and effectively.

"We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for our clients," added Mork. "By joining forces with Manson Methods Inc., we can offer a more holistic approach to environmental compliance and safety. This collaboration allows us to address the diverse needs of our clients more effectively, from water quality concerns to broader environmental assessments."

The partnership is expected to benefit a wide range of industries, including commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and education. Both companies share a commitment to protecting workforce health and safety while ensuring regulatory compliance. By pooling their resources and expertise, Canadian Water Compliance and Manson Methods Inc. can provide more robust and reliable services, helping clients navigate the complex landscape of environmental regulations and standards.

As environmental regulations continue to evolve and businesses face increasing pressure to maintain safe and compliant operations, the partnership between Canadian Water Compliance and Manson Methods Inc. offers a timely and valuable resource. Clients can now access a comprehensive suite of services that address water quality, air quality, hazardous materials, and overall environmental safety under one collaborative umbrella. This not only simplifies the process for clients but also ensures that all aspects of their environmental impact are thoroughly assessed and managed.

The collaboration also highlights the commitment of both companies to innovation and excellence in environmental management. By staying at the forefront of industry developments and continuously enhancing their service offerings, Canadian Water Compliance and Manson Methods Inc. aim to set new standards in environmental consulting and compliance services. Their combined expertise and proactive approach will help clients not only meet but exceed regulatory requirements, fostering safer and more sustainable business practices.

For more information about the services offered through this partnership, interested parties are encouraged to contact Canadian Water Compliance or visit the Manson Methods Inc. website at www.mansonmethods.com. This partnership represents a significant advancement in environmental assessment and compliance, providing clients with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in an increasingly regulated and environmentally conscious world.

Canadian Water Compliance

Kevin Mork

(416) 488-0094

service@canadianwatercompliance.ca

147 Bentworth Ave

Toronto, ON

Canada

Kevin Mork