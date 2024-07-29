FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Borel Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on July 27 at 12:07 a.m. PDT / 3:07 a.m. EDT to assist the state of California in combating the Borel Fire burning in Kern County.

On July 27, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 4,000 homes in multiple communities throughout Kern County, with a combined population of around 1,560. All the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on July 25, 2024, and had burned more than 31,950 acres of state and private land. There are 21 other large fires currently burning uncontrolled within the state.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.



Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. Follow FEMA Region 9 online at x/femaregion9.