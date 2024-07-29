Anxiety Treatment Centre Brisbane Launched by Avive Health Private Mental Health Hospital Australia

Brisbane City, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Clinic Brisbane, a 63-bed private hospital, today re-emphasised its commitment to supporting patients seeking help with alcohol or drug issues. Delivered by a team of highly experienced mental health professionals, this marks a significant step forward in mental health care in Queensland, for people also struggling with addiction. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/brisbane.

The treatment clinic is situated on the edge of Brisbane's CBD, and is also home to the beautifully refurbished Queensland Heritage-listed 'Skilmorlie' house, built circa 1873. This historic landmark has been thoughtfully integrated into the modern facility, creating a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary design.

The team at the Brisbane clinic recognises the diverse challenges associated with drug and alcohol use disorders, including:

Alcohol Use Disorder: Characterised by a loss of control over drinking, preoccupation with alcohol, and potential physical dependence.

Drug Use Disorders: Encompassing both illicit drug use (such as heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine, among others) and the misuse of prescription medications (like opioids, benzodiazepines, or stimulants).

Nicotine Use Disorder: A nicotine dependence commonly based on tobacco products, leading to addiction and difficulty in quitting despite the desire to do so.

The treatment team at Avive is dedicated to offering a range of recovery pathways, from immersive inpatient programs to supportive day programs, each tailored to the unique needs of individual patients. Their holistic approach includes thorough discharge and aftercare planning to ensure continued support and success beyond the clinic walls.

The management team at Avive Brisbane believes in creating a collaborative environment where patients have access to a multidisciplinary team of clinical experts and psychiatrists. These professionals work together to create individualised treatment plans that promote healing and recovery methods that patients can take with them once they return to their everyday lives.

"We are challenging every part of the mental health system to ensure we genuinely improve patient experience and outcomes. Our specialists and staff across the entire business are committed to well-being – with a mental health mindset in every interaction," said Greg Procter, co-Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments by the company, including the opening of its first two private mental health hospitals based in Queensland and Victoria.

Avive private mental health hospital Brisbane, is a privately owned company co-founded by Greg Procter, Mark Sweeney, and Dr Matt McDornan, two of whom are highly experienced senior healthcare executives and one of whom is a prominent psychiatrist. The co-founders embrace modern technology-integrated care with cutting-edge health design principles that support patients on the road to recovery and deliver better outcomes for individuals from mental health issues, including anxiety and mood disorders, adult trauma including defence, emergency and first responders, depression, early life trauma and substance use disorders.

"We focus on creating environments and treatments that respond to the specific needs of our patients," a representative for Avive Health expressed. "Our expanded facilities signify our commitment to quality care, ensuring a wide spectrum of treatments is available all in one place."

To learn more about the services offered by Avive Brisbane, visit: https://avivehealth.com.au/conditions-we-treat

About Avive Health:

https://youtu.be/WfRhw7py1sc?si=TjkEh72yRuO3ztT6

Avive Health is a leading provider of mental health services dedicated to transforming the mental healthcare landscape in Australia. The hospital's approach is centred on personalised care, offering patients a range of flexible treatment pathways to suit their individual needs. Whether through immersive inpatient programs or supportive day programes, Avive Brisbane prioritises evidence-based therapies and holistic support. With a focus on innovation and patient-centred care, Avive Health is committed to setting new standards for mental health treatment and building a brighter future for all Australians.

