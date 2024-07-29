Action Coach Kansas City Announces a 90 Day Planning Workshop for Small Business Owners
Action Coach Kansas City Announces GrowthCLUB's Quarterly Event. The theme is: Back to the Basics - Strengthening Your Business Foundation
Most productive time spent to improve my business and focus on areas that will allow us to succeed! A huge fan!”OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS CITY, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActionCOACH SKC is excited to announce its upcoming quarterly event, GrowthCLUB, scheduled for Friday, September 13th, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Aspiria NOW, located at 6550 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66211.
— Mia of Monster Tree
The theme for this session is "Back to the Basics - Strengthening Your Business Foundation." This event is specifically designed to help business owners and entrepreneurs fortify their business foundations, strategize for the next quarter, and connect with fellow local entrepreneurs.
Participants will enjoy a range of refreshments throughout the day, including a continental breakfast, snacks, freshly brewed coffee, a gourmet lunch, delightful desserts, and a curated charcuterie board paired with a wine tasting experience. Additionally, attendees will receive a comprehensive 90-day plan and a workbook to aid in the development of their business strategies.
The event will feature an expert business coach who will share valuable strategies and techniques to propel businesses forward. The focus will be on fundamental principles of sales, marketing, and overall business development that drive success.
Whether you are a startup or an established business, this event promises actionable takeaways that you can implement immediately to accelerate your business success. Don't miss this opportunity to gain the knowledge and inspiration needed to enhance your business.
Registration Details:
Participants are encouraged to register online. A team member will then contact you directly for payment based on the number of attendees you register.
Early Bird Pricing (until August 2nd): $250
Standard Registration: $275
Additional Guest (from the same company): Discounted rate of $175
Please note that there are no refunds. Clients who have personal coaching with Coach Joe may have an internal discounted rate or GrowthCLUB may already be included in their coaching package. Please verify with ActionCOACH SKC directly.
For more information and to register, visit ActionCOACH SKC's website.
