SBA Announces SBA Lender Fees for Fiscal Year 2025

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced fees for FY25 for 7(a) and 504 loan program participating lenders. For the 2nd year in a row, SBA will not charge upfront fees for loans $1,000,000 or less for both 7(a) and 504 loans.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA, through its commitment to equity, has expanded access to capital for underserved populations through small dollar loans. To continue to encourage small dollar lending, the agency will continue to set zero or extremely low fees for small dollar loans, including no fees for loans $500,000 or less in its flagship 7(a) program. SBA further announced its 7(a) Working Capital Pilot (WCP) program will charge no upfront fees for loans $1,000,000 or less and no annual service fee for loans $500,000 or less.

Please see the 7(a) Fee Notice, 504 Fee Notice, and Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Fee Notice for more specific information on FY25 fees.

Visit SBA’s Lender Match page if you would like to be matched with participating SBA Lenders that can provide you with funding at competitive rates and fees.

