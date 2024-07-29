Vistar Media Launches in Brazil, Expanding Programmatic DOOH Capabilities & Expertise Across Latin America





(Image caption & Title) : (RZK Digital out-of-home inventory in Brazil)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, together with PRODOOH , Vistar’s programmatic OOH activation team in Latin America, has announced its official expansion into Brazil – bringing unparalleled industry expertise, technology solutions and support to simplify running programmatic digital out-of-home ( DOOH ) campaigns for advertisers and media owners.

Vistar is now extending its supply-side platform (SSP) to media owners and demand-side platform (DSP) to buyers, in addition to dedicated activation and educational support to enable a seamless execution of OOH advertising campaigns across Brazil. Here’s how:

SSP: Vistar offers media owners a suite of tools engineered specially for them, as well as access to a robust network of marketing partners eager to extend the reach of their campaigns into new markets, like Brazil. Through Vistar’s SSP, media owners can manage their OOH inventory more efficiently, so that they can focus on connecting their screens to more marketers globally.

DSP: Vistar has built the first truly intelligent platform for OOH – giving advertisers the solutions they need to tell stories that delight and deliver at any scale. Through Vistar's DSP, brand marketers can plan campaigns that leverage hyper-contextual storytelling to capture a better kind of attention, from tapping into dynamic creative capabilities, audience targeting, weather triggers and gaining access to third-party measurement studies to understand the true ROI of campaigns.

Activation Tools & Support: Vistar is committed to helping advertisers activate DOOH campaigns with ease. Through specialized tools like Auction Packages, which combines and packages any DOOH inventory or targeting into a single Deal ID, advertisers can seamlessly incorporate DOOH into their omnichannel marketing strategies. In addition to best-in-class platforms & tools, Vistar clients also have comprehensive account support and guidance to ensure success. Vistar's Client Success team provides services that help buyers streamline and bolster their media planning and activation in their DSP of choice.

Educational Resources: Vistar clients can also take advantage of Vistar Academy – an engaging learning platform designed to educate buyers and media owners on programmatic OOH. Including interactive courses that cover everything from understanding the foundations of running DOOH campaigns to the value of specific products like dynamic creative, Vistar Academy is yet another resource designed to help partners and clients succeed in Vistar's global marketplace.

“Brazil’s advertising market has untapped potential, presenting brands with a unique local audience to reach across a variety of premium DOOH screens,” said Eugenie Chen, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at Vistar Media. “Now, with our technology and programmatic expertise, advertisers can more confidently and easily run their DOOH campaigns to be more targeted and impactful than ever before. Ultimately, this will help brands better incorporate DOOH into their broader omnichannel marketing strategies – delivering true, measurable results that leave a lasting impact.”

“We’re excited to leverage Vistar’s industry expertise and leading technology to bring programmatic advertising excellence to Brazil,” said Guillermo Cuadrado, Partner and Country Manager of Brazil at PRODOOH. “With Vistar’s comprehensive OOH platform, advertisers – regardless of their physical location – can activate campaigns across premium digital signage throughout Brazil, while local media owner networks now have the tools needed to monetize their inventory and reach marketers around the world. It’s a pivotal time for OOH in Latin America, and I look forward to seeing more brands in Brazil and beyond excel in this space thanks to Vistar’s industry-leading technology.”

"For JCDecaux, it's very important to have strategic partnerships with relevant players in the global pDOOH market, expanding business possibilities and creating more efficient campaigns for brands,” said Rafael Krausz, Head of Agencies and Programmatic at JCDecaux.

"Integration with a Supply-Side Platform (SSP) like Vistar Media enhances our position as a publisher, significantly expanding the volume of new business and the visibility of our inventory in the global market,” said Ricardo Hilsdorf, Head of Programmatic Media at Helloo. “Additionally, a platform specifically designed for programmatic operations in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) introduces an advanced advertising delivery model to the advertising sector, directly targeting the advertiser's audience and freeing them from the traditional limitations of circuit-based purchasing."

"To see companies like Vistar Media landing here is incredible," said Eduardo, Head of Marketing at adMooH, one of the biggest DOOH media owner networks in Latin America. "Brazilian audiences are diverse and multicultural like no other, and with Vistar Media’s solutions, advertisers can reach these audiences by leaning into contextually relevant moments using high-impact displays across the country. We are sure that Vistar Media brings a great opportunity to deliver ads to the right audiences at the right time, with ease and, of course, through programmatic media buying."

Today, Vistar’s programmatic DOOH technology solutions are available in Mexico and Brazil, with plans to expand to Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru later this year. Reach out to learn more about Vistar’s expansion into Brazil, and how to take advantage of programmatic DOOH in an upcoming campaign.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About PRODOOH

PRODOOH is the first automated digital out-of-home (DOOH) buying platform in Latin America with the largest network of digital screens and the most precise segmentation for over 10 years. This allows advertisers to target specific audiences, utilizing data and technology to optimize advertising campaigns in real time. We offer access to the highest advertising demand, with global operations, dynamic creatives, personalized support, and our own programming team. We have available inventory with a network of over 700,000 screens worldwide and partnerships with major media owners. PRODOOH is a leading platform in the DOOH advertising industry in LATAM and recently expanded to the United States and Europe.

For more information visit: https://prodooh.com/# or follow us on Linkedln .

