Novolyze Unveils New Analytics Module, Revolutionizing Predictive Modeling for Food Safety and Quality Management
Empowering Food Safety Professionals with Predictive Insights for Enhanced Risk Management.
The Novolyze Analytics module empowers our clients with the foresight to anticipate and address potential food safety risks, ensuring higher standards of quality and safety in their operations.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novolyze, a leading provider of cloud-based food safety and quality digitalization technology, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Novolyze Analytics module. This new addition to the Novolyze platform uniquely addresses the critical need for predictive modeling in environmental monitoring and sanitation, providing an advanced solution for the control and optimization of Environmental Monitoring Programs (EMP).
— Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEO
The Novolyze Analytics module is now available for sites utilizing the Novolyze Environmental Monitoring (EM) and Sanitation Complete (SC) modules. It leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), statistical techniques, and algorithms based on historical data to forecast future outcomes, empowering food safety professionals with data-driven insights.
By integrating and cross-processing data from the EM and SC modules, Novolyze Analytics predicts both the probability and certainty of future non-conformity occurrences and recommends preventive measures such as targeted cleaning and sampling, greatly reducing outbreak and recall risk. This powerful synergy is only possible because Novolyze taps into multiple data silos, which are typically not connected.
Furthermore, adding an additional dimension of data from our Nform (quality management forms) module or Process Control module, enables Analytics to exponentially increase the predictability of issues, thereby further reducing risk and the necessity for onsite quality manager oversight.
Key features of the Novolyze Analytics module include:
• Predictive Analysis: Utilizes historical data to predict potential risks, providing a probability for each risk occurrence in the coming week, segmented by building zones.
• Detailed Insights: Users can click on specific zones to access detailed predictive analysis and view scheduled actions for sampling and cleaning, facilitating proactive risk mitigation.
• Enhanced Control: The module helps users determine necessary adjustments or reinforcements for risk mitigation, optimizing their EMP.
Food recalls can have a devastating impact, causing sickness and death among consumers, significant financial losses for manufacturers, and severe damage to brand reputation. According to the CDC, foodborne illnesses result in approximately 48 million cases, 128,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths annually in the United States alone. Financially, a single recall can cost a company an average of $10 million in direct costs, not including the potential long-term brand damage and lost sales, which can significantly exceed this amount.
Processing data through Novolyze Analytics can help avoid these disastrous product recalls. According to industry statistics, excluding labeling issues, 43% of food recalls are related to issues stemming from the environment. By proactively addressing potential risks, Novolyze Analytics enables companies to mitigate these issues before they result in costly and reputation-damaging recalls.
“The Novolyze Analytics module marks a significant advancement in food safety software capabilities,” said Karim-Franck Khinouche, CEO and Founder of Novolyze. “This module empowers our clients with the foresight to anticipate and address potential food safety risks, ensuring higher standards of quality and safety in their operations.”
About Novolyze:
Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
