KVH Industries to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on August 1, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO and Mr. Anthony Pike, CFO.

A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE® network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone®, and TracVision® product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

Contact:
Chris Watson
VP, Marketing/Communications
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: 401-845-2441
cwatson@kvh.com


