CSols Inc. Partners with ZONTAL to Enhance Data Accessibility for Clients

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, announces a new partnership with ZONTAL, a digital data preservation and access platform. The partnership between ZONTAL and CSols will give clients the ability to quickly achieve their goals of accessibility into, and digital transformation of, their disparate, siloed data.

Connected data is the linchpin for taking advantage of generative AI and other technologies downstream. Organizations’ agility with adapting new technologies will improve, and the new partnership allows both ZONTAL and CSols to expand their service offerings to meet growing needs.

“Our lab informatics team thrives on enabling data-driven decision making. Adding ZONTAL to our partner portfolio enriches our data architecture offerings with platform technologies that will add immense value to our client base,” explains Lisa Richard, CSols Director of New Ventures and Data & Analytics.

Dan DeAlmeida, ZONTAL Vice President of Product Management, added that “I am excited to announce our new partnership with CSols. As a strategic consulting partner, CSols brings unparalleled expertise in laboratory informatics, broadening the value of ZONTAL's digital data preservation solutions. Together, we will empower our clients with superior data management capabilities, ensuring seamless integration, compliance, and operational excellence in the life sciences industry.”

A scientific data platform adds value by ensuring the long-term accessibility, integrity, and reusability of crucial scientific data to facilitate collaboration and faster research progress across disciplines. It also enhances data quality by ensuring data is FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable). Additionally, the technology supports experimental reproducibility and open science, enables advanced analytics, integrates instrument data, and maximizes the return on research funding investment while increasing the overall impact of scientific work.

About ZONTAL

ZONTAL offers the leading digital hub for the pharmaceutical industry. We make digital transformation a reality as we deliver game-changing solutions to some of the most complex enterprises. We reduce IT overhead, enable AI/ML applications, optimize time-to-market, and increase compliance. Our customers celebrate our industry experience and ability to deliver highly intuitive solutions that empower scientists in their daily work. ZONTAL has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Together with our integration and service partners, ZONTAL supports our customers globally, in any country and any time zone.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America. We have earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. Our team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life-sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, we provide objective guidance and tailored solutions through our holistic services of developing informatics and data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating informatics systems.