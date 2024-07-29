A New Look at Chess: CogniFit Launches Innovative Online Chess to Help Improve Cognitive Skills

CogniFit introduces an innovative online Chess game

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CogniFit, a leader in cognitive testing and Brain Training software, has launched a revolutionary online Chess Game that combines the traditional chess game with advanced cognitive tracking and enhancement techniques.

According to WordsRated statistics, around 70% of adults have played chess at some point in their life and it's estimated that over one billion chess games are played worldwide each month!

“Playing chess requires more than just knowing the rules and tactics; it demands a high level of concentration, working memory, planning, and other cognitive skills. CogniFit Chess helps users assess and strengthen these crucial cognitive abilities, making them more competitive players. This is specially relevant for children because it helps them to improve critical thinking, problem-solving, and memory, which boost their academic performance in subjects like math and science. On a personal level it fosters patience, reduces stress, builds confidence and emotional resilience, helping children handle success and failure gracefully. All these benefits make CogniFit Chess a valuable tool for children's growth, providing an engaging and educational experience,” says CogniFit CEO, Carlos Rodríguez.

CogniFit's innovative online chess platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and neuroscience, transforming chess into a powerful tool for cognitive development. This platform not only makes the game educational and accessible from anywhere with internet access but also allows you to play in real-time against real opponents or AI. By integrating cutting-edge cognitive tracking and enhancement techniques, CogniFit Chess helps improve essential cognitive skills such as concentration, working memory, and strategic planning, all while enjoying the classic game of chess.

CogniFit’s chess platform is more than just another online chess game; it’s a groundbreaking system that combines CogniFit's extensive knowledge and advanced AI cognitive models. This unique platform integrates cognitive development with chess strategic mastery, offering players an unparalleled experience that enhances both their cognitive abilities and their chess skills.

Enhanced Cognitive Training: CogniFit Chess goes beyond traditional gameplay by integrating advanced cognitive tracking and brain enhancement techniques. This helps users improve concentration, working memory, planning, and other essential cognitive skills necessary for competitive chess.

Personalized Learning Paths: The platform offers tailored programs for players of all ages and skill levels, enabling chess schools to provide customized training that targets individual cognitive weaknesses and strengths, ensuring optimal development for each student.

Real-time cognitive skill Assessment: The platform assesses cognitive abilities in real time, providing instant feedback and insights. This feature helps coaches monitor student progress closely and adjust training strategies accordingly.

Range of Difficulty Levels: From beginners to advanced players, CogniFit Chess offers various levels of difficulty, allowing students to gradually improve their skills and gain confidence. Schools can use this to structure lessons and track progress over time.

Competitive and Collaborative Play: CogniFit Chess supports multiplayer mode, enabling users to play against their peers or the platform's AI. This fosters a sense of community, encourages healthy competition, and enhances learning through real-time PvP (player versus player) games.

CogniFit Chess is the first multiplayer cognitive game CogniFit has ever launched and promotes not only chess skills but also overall cognitive development. Parent, schools and chess lovers can access now this holistic approach to benefits of cutting-edge AI and cognitive training,

CogniFit Chess provides a unique and innovative learning experience that can set a chess school apart from competitors. This modern approach can attract tech-savvy students and parents looking for advanced educational opportunities.

About CogniFit

CogniFit is a world-class scientific company that designs and develops computerized cognitive assessments and brain training software. For over 20 years of scientific validation with leading institutions and peer-reviewed publications, CogniFit has been developing and designing digital brain fitness solutions. Assess & train your brain with scientifically validated cognitive tests and training programs from CogniFit.