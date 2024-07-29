SEDA Experts Expands its M&A and Investment Banking Expert Witness Practice

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that David Locala joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that David Locala joined the firm as Managing Director.



“David has an outstanding perspective on the corporate world and we are delighted for him to join SEDA,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

David Locala spent his entire career of over 30 years in investment banking, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions and financing / capital markets transactions for companies in the technology sector. He completed over $200 billion in transactions, including buyside and sellside M&A for publicly-traded and private companies, leveraged buyouts and contested transactions. In 2021, David was named to the list of “The Top 100 Harvard Business School Alumni in Finance and Investing.” He is a world-class testifying expert in valuations, corporate transactions, deal structuring, and due diligence.



David most recently served as Citigroup’s Global Head of Technology M&A, based in San Francisco. He provided M&A advice to companies in the software, semiconductor and Internet sectors, handling negotiations, valuation analysis, due diligence and other aspects of transaction origination and execution. He also served on Citi’s Fairness Opinion Committee.



From 2005 - 2015, David worked at Deutsche Bank in San Francisco, most recently as Co-head of Global Technology M&A, where he also served on the Fairness Opinion Committee. Earlier in his career, David worked in New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco in the M&A groups of Lazard, Morgan Stanley and Montgomery Securities.



David holds an MBA (with Distinction) from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Commerce (with Distinction) from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, with a concentration in Finance. He serves as a director of a privately-held software company and also acts as the Chair of the Finance Council of a non-profit middle school serving students in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.



About SEDA Experts LLC



SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.



Name: Damiano Colnago Email: dcolnago@sedaexperts.com Job Title: Managing Partner