Australian Music Icon Deni Hines Announces New Album "The Tokyo Sessions"

"The Tokyo Sessions" by Deni Hines, featuring Ricky With FSP, releasing on August 30, 2024

Australian music icon Deni Hines collaborates with Ricky With FSP on 'The Tokyo Sessions,' out August 30, featuring a mix of originals and classic covers.

Recording in Tokyo has been an incredible experience. Working with Ricky With FSP has brought a new dimension to my music, and I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've created together.” — Deni Hines, Australian music icon

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Australian singer Deni Hines is set to release her highly anticipated new album, "The Tokyo Sessions", on 30 August, 2024. This album marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career, celebrating her long-standing connection with Japanese fans and showcasing a unique collaboration with the acclaimed Japanese Jazz Funk Dance band, Ricky With FSP.

Album Details:

• Album Title: The Tokyo Sessions

• Release Date: August 30, 2024

• Featured Band: Ricky With FSP

• Recording Location: Tokyo, Japan

Single Releases:

• "Breathe" – Released on July 5, 2024

• "Feel" – Scheduled for release on August 2, 2024

About the Album:

The Tokyo Sessions is a testament to Deni Hines' versatility and enduring appeal. Recorded entirely in Tokyo, the album blends Hines' soulful vocals with the vibrant and eclectic sounds of Ricky With FSP. This collaboration brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the project, promising a rich listening experience that transcends genres.

Deni Hines, who has enjoyed a successful career spanning over three decades, is excited to share this new chapter with her fans. "Recording in Tokyo has been an incredible experience," says Hines. "Working with Ricky With FSP has brought a new dimension to my music, and I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've created together."

The Tokyo Sessions features a mix of 9 original tracks and 4 cover songs. Among the covers are a sublime rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and a soulful interpretation of Elton John's classic "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters." These tracks highlight Hines' ability to breathe new life into beloved songs while showcasing her unique vocal style.

Upcoming Performance:

To celebrate the release of The Tokyo Sessions, Deni Hines will be performing live with Ricky With FSP in a special one-night-only event. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music and dance.

• Event: The Tokyo Sessions Live

• Date: August 30, 2024

• Location: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Hall 1

• Time: Doors open at 18:00, Show starts at 19:00

• Tickets: ¥6,000 (available via Ticket Pia https://t.pia.jp/ P-code: 274522)

About Deni Hines:

Deni Hines is one of Australia's most beloved entertainers, known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. With a career that began in the early 1990s, Hines has released multiple hit singles and albums, earning her a dedicated fan base in Australia, Japan, France, UK and beyond. Her previous works include the critically acclaimed albums Imagination, Water for Chocolate, and The Soul Sessions.

About Ricky With FSP:

Ricky With FSP is a dynamic Japanese Jazz Funk Dance band formed in 2014. Known for their high-energy performances and innovative sound, the band has gained a reputation for delivering unforgettable live shows. Their collaboration with Deni Hines on The Tokyo Sessions marks a significant milestone in their career, highlighting their versatility and global appeal.

For media inquiries, please contact: