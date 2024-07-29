Pigment Dispersions Market is expected to be valued at USD 44.42 billion by 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: AArbor Colorants Corporation, American Element, Aralon Color GmbH, Aum Farbenchem, BASF SE, Clariant Ltd., Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd, Ferro Corporation, Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, Kama Pigments, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Reitech Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sun Chemical, Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

The global pigment dispersion market was valued at USD 23.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by USD 44.42 Billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The packaging industry, including food and non-food applications, is expected to drive the demand for pigment dispersions in the coming years due to changing consumer preferences for visually appealing packaging. The increased use of plastics, paper, and paperboards in packaging solutions presents growth opportunities for pigment dispersions. The global food industry is particularly impacted by this trend, as plastic and paperboard materials require various colorants to enhance their visual appeal. These materials offer extended shelf life, improved food safety, and convenience. However, the widespread use of plastics raises environmental concerns, particularly regarding plastic waste disposal.

The versatility of plastics has led to increased use of color-stable pigments in products like toys, household goods, and automotive components. Pigment dispersions improve the performance of these products, offering attributes like UV resistance, weather durability, and flame retardancy. The demand for innovative and high-quality plastic items is also driving the development of new pigment dispersion solutions, creating further growth opportunities.

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Pigments in Disposable Food Packaging

In the single-use food packaging sector, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) are the predominant polymers. The rising use of these plastics, along with paper and paperboard materials, is driving demand for various colorants to enhance packaging aesthetics. The search for safer alternatives to some harmful inorganic pigments has led to a rise in organic pigments, though they come at a higher cost. To address the limitations of available organic pigments, manufacturers are actively pursuing research and development to create eco-friendly synthetic pigments that can replace metals traditionally used in red and yellow hues.

Titanium dioxide remains the most widely used inorganic pigment due to its non-toxic nature, chemical stability, and adaptability for use in plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging. Zinc oxide, another synthetic pigment, is recognized for its lower toxicity. Currently, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide dominate the global pigment market, particularly for applications in food packaging materials.

Product Analysis

Inorganic Pigments Lead Market Share in 2023

The inorganic pigments category had the most market share in 2023, mostly because of their great durability and light weight. Marble, seashells, chalk, limestone, and chalk are examples of natural sources that contain these hues, including calcium carbonate. Because of their better dispersion over surfaces and reduced particle size, they are more affordable. Dispersions of inorganic pigments include iron oxide and titanium dioxide. Organic pigments have bigger particle sizes and are transparent because they are made of carbon rings and chains. Azole, phthalocyanine, lake, and quinacridone pigments are examples of common varieties. Their restricted dispersal capabilities and greater prices prevent them from growing even if they provide improved colour strength. Rubber, plastics, paints, coatings, printing inks, and other sectors all employ organic pigments.

Application Analysis

Coatings Segment Dominates Market Share in 2023

Due to the expansion of the building and construction industry as well as the adoption of green building techniques, the coatings segment had a dominant position in the market in 2023. Because of their better colouring capabilities, organic pigments should become increasingly common in coatings. In printing ink applications, pigment dispersion—fine solid particles contained in a liquid carrier—is gradually taking the place of dyes. Since inorganic pigments are more affordable and have better dispersion properties, they are recommended. Pigment dispersion is essential in the plastics sector for polyolefins used in coverings, building materials, and packaging for both food and non-food items. UV protection is necessary for UV-protected items, and pigment dispersion improves the packaging's attractiveness by drawing attention to the product and enhancing its visual appeal and branding.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Emerges as Market Leader

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the global market, driven by its rich resource base and cost-effective production environment. The region's competitive edge is supported by abundant raw materials and low labor costs, making it an attractive location for manufacturers across various industries to set up production facilities. Particularly in South Korea, the coatings sector is expected to significantly contribute to market expansion throughout the forecast period.

North America Experiences Robust Growth

North America is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for pigment dispersion in the food packaging sector. The rise of quick-service restaurants in the U.S. is fueling this demand, as these establishments use pigment dispersion to enhance the visual appeal of their packaging. The market is also influenced by strict regulatory standards imposed by the U.S. government. These regulations ensure that only safe pigments are used in food packaging. For example, the FDA has set stringent limits on the use of pigments containing polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and benzopyrene, with maximum permissible levels set at 0.5 parts per million and 5.0 parts per million, respectively.

Recent Developments

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Inorganic Pigments Calcium Carbonate Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon and Vegetable Black Ultramarine Blue Chrome Green

Organic Pigments

By Application

Plastics Packaging



Plastic Food Packaging Other Non-Food Packaging



Other Plastics

Inks

Coatings Paper & Paper Board Coatings Other Coatings

Others Rubber



Silicone LSR HTV RTV



EPDM Polyurethane Other Rubber



Epoxy Adhesives Sealants Phthalate-Free PVC Masterbatch



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

