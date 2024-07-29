Submit Release
One Injured in Swanzey ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Ryan Harris
603-271-3361
July 28, 2024

Swanzey, NH – At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call from NH State Police Dispatch of an ATV crash in the town of Swanzey. Members of Swanzey Police Department, Cheshire County Ambulance, and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the call.

The operator was identified as Gary Covey, age 48, of Swanzey. An investigation revealed that Covey was utilizing his ATV for work purposes with a trailer in tow. While on a steep slope, the ATV slid, jackknifing the trailer, and caused the machine to roll. Cheshire County Ambulance transported Covey to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators (OHRV) to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize safety equipment.

