Vocodia Expands into Online Education with Agreement with American High School

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI), a pioneering AI software company specializing in practical AI functions, today announced an agreement with American High School, an accredited, diploma granting online high school that offers a convenient and self-paced learning experience. This agreement seeks to apply Vocodia’s conversational AI technology to help enrolled American High School students with the associated tutoring program. Vocodia’s technology will assist students as a tutor, customizing curriculum, and also offer students classes in Artificial Intelligence.



Brian Podolak, Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented, “Following recent success in securing key clients, Vocodia is now marking its entry into the online education sector with this milestone collaboration. This agreement represents the first time the company has applied it’s AI technology to enhance the online educational experience in an innovative online learning community. We are excited to collaborate with American High School on this great opportunity for us to showcase our AI platform in an academic setting. We anticipate this partnership will not only benefit students but also contribute positively to our growth trajectory.”

Dana Williams, CEO and founder of American High School, stated, “At American High School, education isn’t just a process, it’s a journey of discovery and this joint venture with Vocodia represents a significant step forward in our mission to cultivate future leaders by delivering real-world learning opportunities that empower our students to take responsibility for their individual successes in a digital age.”

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that builds practical AI functions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platform solutions. These solutions are low-cost and scalable to multi-agent enterprise levels. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider offering scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. These solutions allow AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and effectiveness of human-led, purposeful, and conversational communications. Vocodia delivers its patent-pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs), designed to sound and feel human while performing business tasks that require human-like conversation. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

About American High School

For over 19 years, American High School has empowered over 56,000 students to access quality education at an affordable price, all from the comfort of their own homes. American High School’s curriculum offers a personalized and comprehensive learning journey, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology for an enhanced pedagogical experience.

