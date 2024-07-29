Wake Radiology Adds Rad AI Technology to Revolutionize Radiology Reporting

Powerful generative AI software will enhance diagnostic speed, precision & patient outcomes

Raleigh, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare, a leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, is proud to announce its partnership with Rad AI to implement its radiology reporting software: Rad AI Reporting. This software is set to revolutionize the field by enhancing reporting accuracy and efficiency.

“At Wake Radiology, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, and this partnership with Rad AI aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare through innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner at Wake Radiology. “We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our practice and the communities we serve.”

By utilizing generative AI and advanced machine learning algorithms, the award-winning Rad AI Reporting enables a “Speak Less, Say More” experience. This technology reduces dictation times by up to 50 percent and words dictated by up to 90 percent, allowing Wake Radiology’s team of physicians, all of whom have completed advanced fellowships, to focus more on providing specialized patient care.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wake Radiology, a highly innovative practice in North Carolina,” said Dr. Bill Boonn, Chief Medical Officer, Rad AI. “Our AI solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, providing significant benefits to both radiologists and patients.”

Wake Radiology looks forward to tapping into Rad AI’s powerful technology to deliver faster and more accurate reporting to patients, setting an example of innovation in the industry, while continuing to prioritize patient-centered care.

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and 3D mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region.

To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company. The company was recently listed on the CB Insights 2023 Digital Health 50 as one of the most innovative digital health startups, 2022 AI 100 as one of the world’s 100 most promising private AI companies and 2021 Digital Health 150. Rad AI won Aunt Minnie’s “Best New Radiology Software” in 2023 for Rad AI Reporting and “Best New Radiology Vendor” in 2021.

Founded in 2018 by the youngest radiologist in U.S. history, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform and is already in use in nine of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists and automate workflows for health systems, yielding substantial time savings, alleviating burnout and creating more time to focus on patient care. Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on X @radai.





