Biocontrol Market Size, Share, Global Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Chicago, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biocontrol market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Conventional chemical crop protection solutions such as pesticides have dominated the crop protection market since decades. They still have a major share in market due to their excessive application in fields by cultivators to increase food production to cater the demand of growing population.

The excessive application causes chemical residues in the crops ultimately affecting human health. They also negatively affect the health of beneficial insects and pollinators. Moreover, they cause soil degradation and are not environmentally sustainable. This has led policymakers across the globe to take serious measures to regulate the use of chemical pesticides. These factors are pushing the demand for safer and sustainable alternatives which have come up in the form of biocontrol, which includes biopesticides and semiochemicals, which are derived from natural and sustainable sources like microbials, biochemicals, and macrobials.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216657040

Chemical pesticides cause soil degradation and affects the biodiversity and ecosystem negatively. Thus, regions such as North America and Europe are taking strict regulations to control the application of chemical based pesticides. The European Union has decided to phase out a number of key active ingredients in agriculture. In June 2022, the European Union’s executive arm had proposed 50% reduction of chemical pesticide by 2030. The alarming drop in bee population and decline of other pollinators is a major concern that has framed the proposal. The proposal will also help build sustainable food systems across Europe in line with European Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy which aims at safeguarding food security, healthy diet sources and environmental sustainability.

The Oceania region produces around 48% of organic agricultural produce of which Australia had the largest area under organic farming in 2020 as per the FiBl survey 2022. Some key countries adopting organic agriculture practices include Australia, Argentina, China, India, and Spain. An increase in demand for organic food, rise in health awareness, and the need for effective food safety measures have increased the adoption of organic agriculture. Also, the need to meet export demand for lower residue levels in agricultural products in Europe and North America has led to the need to use biological crop protection techniques to make end-products safer for consumption. Thus, biocontrol products such as pheromones in particular are used for organic produce, since they are pest-specific and pose no harm to non-target organisms and environment. So, organic agriculture holds a significant market impact on the biocontrol market.

Rising consumer awareness on the deteriorating effects of chemical pesticides on human and environmental health is creating a paradigm shift in the demand for organic food and subsequently organic farm practices. The adoption rate of organic farming practices is on rise which is pushing the demand for biopesticides and semiochemicals from the producers’ end. These factors symbiotically are pushing the growth of the biocontrol market.

According to estimates, Europe will hold a market share of 30.4% of the worldwide biocontrol industry in 2022. The Farm to Fork Strategy and proposals like a 50% reduction in chemical pesticides by 2030, which ensure environmental sustainability and food safety, are driving forces behind the European biocontrol sector. Since European consumers are also well-informed, there is a huge demand for organic food products. In the application of biopesticides and semiochemicals, Europe has an advantage over other regions due to its excellent technological infrastructure. As a result, the market is anticipated to experience the fastest rate of growth over the projection period, expanding to USD XX.XX million by 2027.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=216657040

Key Players in the Market

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

FMC Corporation (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Suterra LLC (US)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Browse Related Reports:

Biopesticides Market

Agricultural Biologicals Market

Agricultural Microbials Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com