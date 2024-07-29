10,000,000 Transactions per Week: Cryptonica Reaches a New Milestone

London, UK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptonica , a leading innovator in the cryptocurrency ATM sector, has reached an unprecedented milestone of processing 10,000,000 transactions per week. This milestone reflects the dominating position of Cryptonica and an encouraging response to its crypto ATMs.





The surge in the transaction volume means increasing crypto adoption and Cryptonica’s role in bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional finance. With a network of 6000 ATMs spread across 22 countries, Cryptonica ATMs are getting massive traction and adding ease of access to digital assets.

Data received from the ATMs shows that 62% of the transactions involve Bitcoin, 23% Ethereum, 7% is DogeCoin, and 8% involve other altcoins. The average transaction value was $133 which indicates a diverse use base ranging from retailers and business small and medium-sized business operations.

Cryptonica ATMs have an incredible uptime of 99.98% which is a new industry standard for efficiency and reliability. The average transaction time of ATMs is just 90 seconds, thanks to the company’s advanced algorithm.

Cryptonica ATMs have rigorous fraud prevention checks and lockdown modes to ensure the security of digital assets. The reliability, efficiency, and security of these ATMs are the main reasons behind the company’s growth among users and its partner businesses.

By processing 10,000,000 million transactions weekly, which is 55% higher than the previous week, Cryptonica has signaled that there’s a dire need for expansion and more crypto ATMs to be installed to meet the users’ needs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Timothy Chambliss marketing at cryptonica.io