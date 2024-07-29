Kuehn Law Encourages TLRS, ALE, DOMA, and COFS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Timberline Resources Corp. has agreed to sell to McEwen Mining, Inc. Upon the completion of the proposed transaction, Timberline shareholders are expected to receive 0.01 shares of McEwen Mining common stock per share of Timberline stock.

Allete, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, Allete shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Doma Holdings, Inc. has agreed to a proposed sale to Title Resources Group. Doma shareholders will receive $6.29 in cash for each Doma share they own.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Fentura Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ChoiceOne stockholders will receive 1.35 shares of Fentura stock per share.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

