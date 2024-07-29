AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

OCALA, Fla., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website. In the CEO Corner segment, AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas Equels provides an overview of the positive data from the Phase 1 clinical trial investigating an Ampligen-containing chemokine modulation therapy in conjunction with the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel in the treatment of early stage, triple-negative breast cancer.



The CEO Corner segment is now available here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

