Caleb Henley Named Vice President of Sales for Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that Caleb Henley has been appointed as vice president of sales for Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions. In this role, Henley will be responsible for helping fleet companies procure capital assets and analyze fleet operations to optimize the total cost of ownership.



“We are delighted to have Caleb join the Capital Equipment Solutions team,” said Patrick Gaskins, senior vice president at Corcentric Fleet Solutions. “His deep industry experience and customer-centric approach will not only allow our customers to grow their business but Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions as well.”

Prior to joining Corcentric, Henley held senior positions across the industry with Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Enterprise Rent-A-Truck, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he expanded fleets, managed operations, generated revenue, and grew relationships across the businesses.

“I’m looking forward to providing stellar service to our customers and prospects to allow them to be as successful as possible,” said Henley. “This opportunity encapsulates much of my previous experience into one role, which will allow me to help expand the Capital Equipment Solutions business.”

As part of Corcentric’s Fleet Solutions, Capital Equipment Solutions combines continuous cost analysis and flexible financing to maximize the utility of every asset. Using a customer’s capital equipment asset data and a proprietary analytics model, Corcentric analyzes more than 100 different metrics to reveal what capital equipment assets actually cost a customer, down to the individual unit. By coupling analytics and financing with remarketing and procurement services, Corcentric can help customers make the most cost-effective decisions on which assets to keep or replace.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

Media Contact for Corcentric:

Rob Tacey

Director, Communications & Public Relations

Press@Corcentric.com

(302) 897-3094

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a079a52-39d5-4f96-bae2-760e8711086b

