Compatio AI Launches Advanced Configurator Product for Enhanced Efficiency in the Electrical and Industrial Automation Industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compatio AI , a leader in advanced product configuration and recommendation solutions, has unveiled its newest breakthrough: Compatio Configure. Configure stands as the electrical and industrial automation industries’ premier configuration tool, providing insights into product compatibility and application relevance that other systems simply do not provide.



Optimized to best meet the complex demands of manufacturers and distributors supplying technical parts and systems, Compatio Configure is set to transform the industry's approach to guided selling. It enables staff, regardless of experience level, to configure solutions adhering to technical specifications, intricate inter-product compatibility and sales history. Configure is built on Compatio AI’s proprietary Product eXpert Engine, a graph database that integrates AI, data science and human expertise to create Real IntelligenceTM, enabling the most advanced technical compatibility calculations for complex product configuration.

Key features of Compatio AI’s Configure include:

Inventory Awareness: Configure maintains real-time inventory awareness, ensuring that all product recommendations are not only technically compatible but also currently available for prompt delivery. This engagement extends seamlessly through product utilization and advocacy, delivering a cohesive and enriching ownership journey.

Integrated Optimized Recommendations : Utilizing an advanced algorithm, Configure provides optimized recommendations that meet the specific needs of each customer, improving efficiency and satisfaction.

: Utilizing an advanced algorithm, Configure provides optimized recommendations that meet the specific needs of each customer, improving efficiency and satisfaction. Integrated Knowledge Base: A comprehensive knowledge base powers Configure, enabling it to make informed configuration and compatibility-based recommendations across the entire enterprise.



“Compatio's new Configurator solution empowers manufacturers and distributors in unprecedented ways, optimizing efficiency, engagement, and compatibility,” said Tim Baynes, founder and CEO of Compatio AI. “Configure epitomizes customer-centric innovation, granting consumers control, minimizing returns, and delivering unparalleled convenience.”

Additionally, Compatio AI is pleased to announce the launch of four pre-built configurators specifically designed for the industrial automation industry. These include configurators for panel boards, enclosures, variable frequency drives (VFD), and motor controls. Each pre-built configurator is tailored to streamline the configuration process, ensuring precise and efficient setup of complex industrial systems.

In a marketplace where speed, accuracy, and efficiency are paramount, Compatio AI’s Configure stands out as a powerful, high-performance solution. It combines robust performance with easy maintenance, ensuring a low total cost of ownership and setting a new standard for technical excellence without the drawbacks often seen in other products.

Configure meets the critical need for manufacturers and distributors to assist customers in building complex solutions, merging encoded human knowledge with AI/ML technologies. This innovative product offers a distinct advantage over solutions reliant solely on single-manufacturer parts or costly technical staff recommendations, making it an industry leader and an advantageous choice.

For more information about Compatio Configure, or to book a demo, please visit www.compatio.ai, or contact sales@compatio.ai .

About Compatio AI

Leading the Real Intelligence™ revolution, Compatio AI specializes in advanced solutions for complex product configurations and recommendations. Our AI Product eXpert Engine, powered by a blend of machine learning, and deep human expertise, sets the industry standard for accuracy in compatibility checks and product suggestions. Serving a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, technology, and service industries, Compatio AI is committed to enhancing operational efficiencies and driving revenue growth while safeguarding institutional knowledge. Our solutions are trusted by leading global brands, a testament to our capability to seamlessly integrate with critical business systems such as ERP, CRM, and PIM. To learn how Compatio AI can help your business achieve its goals, visit us at Compatio.ai .