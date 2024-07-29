NordPass introduces Authopia — the new free passwordless tool for businesses

LONDON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , the password manager and pioneer in passkey solutions, has just announced that it is introducing Authopia , a new passwordless authentication tool for businesses. This new tool will help businesses be at the forefront of innovation by allowing the end users to have an option to use passkeys instead of passwords — the newest and safest authentication method. More importantly, NordPass offers Authopia for free.



“We dedicated vast resources to speed up the world’s transition from passwords, and now we are more than excited to introduce Authopia. Various businesses, especially SMBs, sometimes lack resources to keep up with the latest technologies, but without them moving forward — we will be stuck with passwords for long. Our new tool will help businesses be at the forefront of innovation, and together with the world's leading companies adopt state-of-the-art passwordless technology,” says Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass .

With Authopia, any organization can easily add a passkey widget to their website, having the option to make passkeys the only method of authentication or add it as an extra method to the already existing ones. Additionally, Authopia’s users will get access to their private and encrypted admin panel, which allows for easy tracking of passkey adoption, active users, and login success metrics.

According to Karklys, Authopia saves companies at least three months work of a fully staffed cross-functional team when adding passkey integration on their websites. NordPass’ tool allows IT professionals to run this task in a few steps, following well-explained guidelines listed in the admin panel. Once a company adds a passkey option on their website, its clients will be able to log in to their accounts passwordless across devices and operating systems. Besides, with Authopia, developers do not have to worry about the continuous maintenance of the integration.

“We know the drill. Being members of FIDO Alliance, we have been actively working on passkeys since day one of their introduction in the market. With the introduction of our passkey solutions, we have been observing a huge interest in this technology from internet users, which proves they are ready for a change in online authentication. Now we need platform providers to be ready too,” says Karklys.

In 2022, NordPass introduced its individual and business customers with a feature to securely store, manage, and share passkeys. The company was also among the first password managers to present clients with a fully multi-platform passkey support. Based on the company's statistics, during May this year, compared to September 2023, there were ten times more users using passkeys.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Emilija Gaivenyte

emilija@nordsec.com