Nucleotide market Size to Surpass 1,205.4 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Integrating cutting-edge nucleotide research with sustainable sourcing to drive the Nucleotide market forward. In the United States Nucleotide market sector is set to grow at a 5.6% CAGR, reaching USD 350.8 million by 2034. The growth is driven by the country's leading role in biomedical research and the high demand from major pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

NEWARK, Del, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nucleotide market size has an estimated market valuation of USD 672.5 Million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % to reach a market valuation of USD 1,205.4 Million by 2034.



Functional ingredients are increasingly being used in the food industry, and nucleotides are among them. Their position in enhancing the nutritional value of food stems from their capability to assist in vital biological processes such as cellular repair and immunity. Due to the growth of health-conscious consumers, demand for fortified foods containing beneficial compounds such as nucleotides has rocketed. Although extraction of nucleotides from natural sources has been a challenge, recent technological developments have made it more viable. Techniques such as enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation are currently being employed for getting nucleotides from species like yeast, fish, or even plants. These improved ways not only increase yields but also ensure that pure forms of these substances reach end-users.

The food sector is responding to consumer demands for transparency and natural products by adopting clean-label ingredients. It’s no surprise then that naturally occurring nucleotides derived from non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) inputs are considered ‘natural’ when consumer preferences lean towards synthetic additives-free products. This is supported by the broader trend which leans towards sustainability and health consciousness as opposed to one based on marketing strategy.

Key Takeaways from the Global Nucleotide Market Study:

An increasing number of consumers want immune support including supplementation with nucleotide.

Nucleotides are added to animal feedstuffs to improve both the growth rate and immunity of livestock and aquaculture species respectively.

Infant formulae today can be enriched with these molecules to look identical in terms of composition to human breast milk.

The governments also acknowledge this discovery, thus creating favorable regulations for supporting the nascent industry.

“The nucleotide market will be won by those companies who put efforts into ground-breaking innovation and eco-management while simultaneously bolstering user convenience at higher levels backed up by product differentiation strategies,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

More noticeable is a recent surge in R&D activities leading to new nucleotide formulations as close to naturally occurring substances within cells as possible. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are being done to increase the range of products and expand market outreach. Being aware of the ever-increasing need for nutraceuticals and health-promoting ingredients, industry leaders aim at entering emerging markets.

SynCrest Inc., a peptide and nucleotide CRDMO joint venture between Yokogawa Electric Corp. and Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., has launched operations serving pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in Japan, North America, South America, Europe.



Nanjing Bio Together Co., Ltd., Affymetrix Inc., DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., PR omega Corporation, Biorigin, Ohly GmbH, Star Lake Bioscience Co., NuEra Nutrition, and Lallemand Inc. are some of the top players driving the industry growth.

Get valuable insights into the Global Nucleotide Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Nucleotide Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes the valuable insights on the Global Nucleotide Market based on Application, Technology, and Region. As per applications, the industry is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics Research, Food & Beverage Additives, Animal Feed Additives, and Others. Based on Technology, the market can be categorized into TaqMan allelic discrimination, Gene chips & microarrays, SNP by pyrosequencing, and Others.

