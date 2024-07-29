GenFlat Holdings Announces Up to $7.2 Million Private Securities Offering

- Rule 506(c) Offering Solely to Accredited Investors -



LONG BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GFLT), the pioneer in collapsible shipping container technology, today announced a general solicitation private placement offering (“Offering”) solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”).

The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund its anticipated growth including, but not limited to, marketing, business development, research and development, strategic initiatives, manufacturing, inventory and working capital. Details concerning the Offering are included in the company’s offering documents posted on the company’s website at: www.InvestGenFlat.com

The securities offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or the United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Additional details of the offering are included in the offering documents. The company has engaged InvestReady to provide it with accredited investor verification services in connection with the Offering.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful.

About GenFlat

GenFlat is a leading innovator in container technology, specializing in collapsible containers designed to revolutionize shipping logistics. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, GenFlat aims to reshape the future of container shipping, providing state-of-the-art solutions that optimize space utilization, reduce transportation costs, and lower carbon emissions. GenFlat manufactures containers with CIMC in Dalian, China. For more information visit www.genflat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, those events and factors described by us under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject.

For media inquiries or further information about GenFlat, please contact:

press@genflat.com