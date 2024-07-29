HYTN Lists on the OTC Pink Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN | FSE: 85W0 | OTC PINK: HYTNF) “HYTN” or “the Company”, a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, formulation, and manufacturing of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis and psilocybin, is pleased to announce its approval for trading on the OTC PINK Market ("OTC PINK") effective July 29th, 2024, under the trading symbol “HYTNF”.



Elliot McKerr, HYTN Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As HYTN begins trading on the OTC market, the Company is thrilled to enhance its visibility and accessibility to a wider range of investors. This milestone underscores HYTN's dedication to sustained growth and value creation, aligning with the organizations long-term strategic goals.”

The Company notes that its common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol HYTN and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol 85W0.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

1.866.590.9289

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

