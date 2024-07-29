Loadsmart Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Chicago, IL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart, a leading logistics solutions provider, has announced its successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance in Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Successful SOC 2 Type II compliance not only enhances the company’s security posture but also builds greater trust with current clients, partners, and stakeholders.

“This is an important milestone, one of many, on our journey to ensure our clients can have absolute confidence in our security measures,” said Alain Avakian, Chief Technology Officer at Loadsmart. “I am incredibly proud of the Loadsmart security team whose flawless execution enabled this critical achievement.”

Loadsmart’s logistics solutions span several service and technology areas, all of which are covered by the new SOC 2 Type II certification. These include planning, optimization, and execution technology within a comprehensive TMS, gate and dock solutions, computer vision and AI products, brokerage, and managed transportation services. No matter where in the shipment lifecycle Loadsmart augments a customer’s supply chain, they can confidently place their trust in Loadsmart’s security and data handling processes.

The rigorous SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by a third-party auditing firm over an extended period. It evaluated Loadsmart’s internal controls and processes to verify that Loadsmart meets the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The certification spans the Trust Service Criteria of Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy and ensures that Loadsmart's systems are designed to protect client data from unauthorized access and other vulnerabilities.

As a trusted solutions provider in the logistics industry, Loadsmart remains committed to investing in security measures and best practices to safeguard data and maintain the trust of its customers. Becoming SOC 2 Type II compliant is a significant milestone that underscores Loadsmart’s commitment to operational excellence and customer security.

Visit Loadsmart’s Security page for further information and to contact the team.

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart offers logistics solutions powered by industry experts and next-gen technology that lower costs, increase efficiency, and digitize transportation. From Planning, Optimization, and Execution to Gate, Yard, and Dock solutions, ending with Audit & Pay capabilities, we deploy the best mix of services and technology to empower your business to move more with less. For more information, please visit https://loadsmart.com.

Veronica Turk Loadsmart (646) 887 6278 veronica.turk@loadsmart.com