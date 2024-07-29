BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Adam White to Vice President of Marketing

Tampa, FL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, announced today the promotion of Adam White to Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, he will oversee BlueGrace’s marketing and public relations efforts.

“Adam’s dedication to developing BlueGrace and its brand throughout the years has been nothing short of extraordinary and I am pleased to see his continued growth,” said Adam Blankenship, COO of BlueGrace. “I am confident that our marketing efforts will continue to thrive and be a pillar of the industry with Adam leading the team.”

BlueGrace is fully committed to our customer’s supply chain needs and will continue to make strategic investments in our technology, leadership, and service portfolio. The organization is well positioned for innovation, sustained success, and continued expansion.

“I have had the pleasure of leading some of the most creative, and hardworking individuals over my tenure at BlueGrace. The marketing team here has developed some of the most brilliant and successful campaigns in the logistics industry.” said Adam White. “I look forward to leading our award-winning team into the future and continuing to push the marketing envelope in logistics.”

As part of the senior leadership team, White will oversee the marketing department where he will continue to work across multiple teams to develop top tier marketing for our employees and customers alike. His strategic initiatives have been essential to establishing the BlueGrace brand in the market.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit https://mybluegrace.com/.

