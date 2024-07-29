NetVRk Names “Crypto Godfather” Michael Terpin as Advisor

The blockchain pioneer will help guide NetVRk’s metaverse as it expands AI, blockchain and GameFi capabilities

Los Angeles, Ca , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVRk, a cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse, today announced that blockchain legend and pioneer Michael Terpin has joined its monetizable social virtual world as an advisor. Terpin, dubbed the “Crypto Godfather” by CNBC, will help guide NetVRK as it prepares to launch its AI-powered metaverse, supported by an innovative Large Language Model (LLM) and other AI technologies to enhance digital interaction and user rewards.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have a blockchain and technology legend like Michael Terpin guiding NetVRk’s forward movement,” said Linus Chee, Co-founder and CEO. “Michael’s input and leadership will be crucial as we build a platform with the ambition to join AI and blockchain together in a way that is even greater than the considerable sum of these transformative technologies.”

Crucial to the operation of NetVRk is its governing body, the NetVRk DAO, and its currency standard, the $NETVR Token. Users in the NetVRk virtual world can use $NETVR tokens to access a wide range of user and brand-generated content, including purchasing assets, enhancing AI companions, acquiring interactive buildings, gameplay assets, avatars, vehicles, and other virtual items. Terpin will advise NetVRk as it continues to build, amplify and merge the necessary technologies to support these initiatives and expand the NetVRk virtual world.

“NetVRk is set to redefine the metaverse with its hyper-intelligent, groundbreaking AI and visionary approach. Backed by a dynamic new marketing team with which I have previously worked, as well as exceptionally gifted developers, NetVRk is creating an immersive and innovative virtual world. The potential for growth and success here is immense, making it an exciting opportunity for investors. I'm thrilled to see NetVRk lead the charge into the next era of the metaverse," said Terpin.

Michael Terpin is CEO of Transform Ventures, a blockchain and AI venture studio, whose portfolio includes OpenCarbon, an enterprise blockchain carbon offset marketplace incorporating AI/LLM, and Blockchain Wire, a blockchain financial and news distribution platform. Terpin is also a partner in leading digital asset advisory and research organization Alpha Transform Holdings. He founded the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, a pioneer in crypto platform launches that have included Augur, Bancor, Ethereum, Gnosis, Golem, Neo, Qtum, Tether, and WAX. He is also the founder of BitAngels, the first crypto angel network.





NetVRk is pioneering the integration of GameFi elements into an AI-based metaverse environment, with a special focus on multiplayer systems that embrace cross-chain blockchain functionalities, such as play-and-earn competition between players in NetVRk's gaming arena. The platform is committed to democratizing the creation of engaging, monetizable 3D experiences, making content generation within the metaverse as straightforward as inputting simple prompts or clicking a few buttons to generate monetizable experiences.

About NetVRk

NetVRk is a social virtual world built on the blockchain, that allows users to make and monetize their creations. NetVRk is where users finally play a decisive role in the future of the metaverse. Based in Southern California and led by Co-founders Linus Chee and Michael Katseli, NetVRk is poised to be the leading crypto-powered metaverse.

